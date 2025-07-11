Inside JioStar’s mega pitch: Rs 22.5 crore TV+digital sponsorship slots for ‘Kyunki’ return

New Delhi: As Smriti Irani returns to the idiot box with Star Plus’ popular fiction show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, on July 29, the broadcaster is leaving no stone unturned to lure advertisers with the most attractive propositions.
Touted as the biggest comeback on Indian television, JioStar is offering category-exclusive sponsorship opportunities to advertisers on TV.
The broadcaster aims to onboard 13 brands from 13 business categories as sponsors, including Presenting, Co-presenting, Co-powered by, and Special Status sponsors.
Earlier this week, BestMediaInfo.com reported that JioStar has already signed four sponsors across TV and digital. P&G Tide has signed on as the presenting sponsor for the revival, while Fortune Refined Soyabean Oil and Colgate have joined as co-powered by sponsors for TV. Fortune Chakki Atta has partnered as a “co-powered by” sponsor for the digital streaming of the show.
With Tide securing the presenting sponsor title, the other available opportunities for advertisers are Co-presenting, Co-powered by, and Special Status.
According to the rate card floated by JioStar to prospective advertisers, the broadcaster is seeking an outlay of Rs 19.5 crore for a co-presenting sponsorship package.
Under this category, the brand will get 40 seconds of FCT (free commercial time) per episode, with a total of 25,920 seconds of FCT spread across HD, SD, and repeats of 162 episodes. Additionally, co-presenting sponsors will get two active integrations, 12 placements, 12 spotlight frames, and 12 brand bridges, besides presence on ILU and promo tags.
A ‘co-powered by’ sponsor will have to shell out Rs 14.5 crore, ensuring a 30-second FCT per episode. The other opportunities offered in this category have been reduced by 33% compared to co-presenting sponsorship.
JioStar is proposing a Special Status to brands for Rs 9.75 crore, with half of the inventory being offered to co-presenting sponsors.
All episodes, which will premiere on television at 10:30 PM seven days a week, will be dropped on JioHotstar the next morning at 6 AM.
According to the broadcaster, JioHotstar witnesses the highest engagement on Star Plus shows, garnering over 1 billion average monthly video views per show on top shows.
The broadcaster is seeking Rs 5.5 crore for the co-presenting sponsorship on JioHotstar, while an advertiser will have to pay Rs 3.5 crore for the “co-powered by” sponsorship title.
The Special Status on digital is being offered at Rs 2.5 crore.
The offerings include on-show inventory, reach builder, graphical integrations, branded feature tray, tech-based interactivity, brand slates, and TV integrations.
JioStar is also offering combo deals for advertisers looking to secure sponsorships on TV and digital together.
The co-presenting sponsorship for TV + Digital will cost Rs 22.5 crore, while an advertiser will have to pay Rs 16.2 crore for the “co-powered by” sponsorship.
For Special Status across TV and digital, the broadcaster is seeking Rs 11 crore.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which celebrated its 25th anniversary on July 3, held the record as the highest-rated show for five consecutive years. It had shattered all viewership records by achieving a 22.1 TVR, then measured by TAM India.
In its second avatar, Smriti Irani will continue playing the role of “Tulsi” in the grandeur of Shanti Niketan, but will now play the role of “Baa.”