Star Plus signs three sponsors as ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ returns with Smriti Irani

New Delhi: In a move set to reignite nostalgia and capture new audiences, Hindi general entertainment channel Star Plus on Monday officially announced the return of the iconic family drama "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", with Smriti Irani reprising her career-defining role as Tulsi Virani.
The show will premiere on July 29 and air weekdays at 10:30 PM on Star Plus, with exclusive digital streaming on JioHotstar.
The relaunch comes 25 years after the original series, which ran for more than 1,800 episodes between 2000 and 2008, transformed the landscape of Indian television and established a cult following.
Buzz around the reboot surged on Monday when an image of Irani, clad in a maroon saree reminiscent of her original character, went viral on social media and was quickly confirmed as her first look from the new season.
The return of the show has also witnessed high advertiser confidence. Tide has signed on as the presenting sponsor for the revival, while Fortune Refined Soyabean Oil and Colgate have joined as co-powered by sponsors.
Speaking about her return, Irani issued a heartfelt statement: “Returning to ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ is not just a step back into a role, but a return to a story that redefined Indian television and reshaped my own life. It gave me more than commercial success. It gave me a connection with millions of homes, a place in the emotional fabric of a generation. In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunki and help shape a future where India’s creative industries aren’t just celebrated, but truly empowered.”
Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director and Creative Director, Balaji Telefilms, said, “It still lives in every beat of my heart. When we started, we never imagined Tulsi would become family to millions. Even today, people remember the title track, the tears, and the emotions it sparked. This milestone belongs to every writer, actor, crew member, and – most of all - every viewer who made Kyunki part of their lives.”
The new season is expected to reunite audiences with beloved faces, including Amar Upadhyay, Apara Mehta, and Hiten Tejwani, while aiming to capture a new generation with fresh twists and contemporary storytelling.
With the launch promo already stirring conversation across digital and broadcast platforms, Star Plus and JioHotstar are banking on 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' to deliver blockbuster viewership, bolstered by marquee brands and a legacy that has shaped the very fabric of Indian television.