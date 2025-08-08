Bigg Boss 19: JioStar sets digital ad rates above IPL, TV holds ground

New Delhi: With Bigg Boss 19 set to launch on August 24, 2025, JioStar has pitched the reality show as the “IPL of entertainment” for this festive season.

The 19th season, hosted by Salman Khan, comes with a major twist called Democrazy, where housemates will be calling the shots.

The show will premiere first on JioHotstar at 9 PM on August 24, followed by its telecast on Colors at 10:30 PM daily.

According to the rate card floated by JioStar, the broadcaster is seeking around Rs 4.5 lakh for a 10-second slot on the SD+HD feeds of Colors. However, multiple advertisers told BestMediaInfo.com that they have secured ad slots in the Rs 3.50–3.75 lakh range.

Separately, HD slots are priced at approximately Rs 80,000, while SD slots are pegged at Rs 3.25 lakh for 10 seconds.

Even as JioStar has bundled TV and digital sponsorships in line with its integrated sales approach, the digital-only rate card is much higher than that of the IPL.

However, BestMediaInfo has learnt that the broadcaster is not offering FCT (fixed commercial time) slots on CTV for Bigg Boss. Instead, CTV ads are being sold exclusively on a CPM basis.

JioHotstar is seeking approximately Rs 370 per CPM for mobile, while CPM rates for CTV are being quoted in the Rs 500-520 range. In contrast, the IPL’s CPM rates stood at Rs 250 for mobile and Rs 480 for CTV.

An advertiser will have to spend anywhere between Rs 22–25 crore for the co-presenting sponsor title.

So far, JioStar has onboarded six sponsors for the upcoming season. The broadcaster has roped in Vaseline as the 'Co-Presented by' sponsor, with Danube Properties and Flipkart joining as 'Co-Powered by' sponsors. Citroën, Silver Coin, and Manforce have come on board as 'Associate Partners'.

The 18th season of the show had clocked over 205 million views across TV and JioCinema, generating 112 billion viewing minutes. Sponsors are betting that this year’s performance will match or exceed those numbers with the launch of Bigg Boss 19 under the unified JioHotstar umbrella.