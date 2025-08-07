JioStar onboards six sponsors for Bigg Boss 19 so far

New Delhi: JioStar has so far onboarded six sponsors for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan.
Season 19, scheduled to launch on August 24, 2025, has roped in Vaseline as the 'Co-Presented by' sponsor, with Danube Properties and Flipkart joining as 'Co-Powered by' sponsors. Citroën, Silver Coin, and Manforce have come on board as 'Associate Partners'.
The show will premiere on JioHotstar at 9 PM, followed by its television telecast on Colors at 10:30 PM.
Ahead of the launch, the makers have unveiled a new logo for the nineteenth season, featuring a multi-coloured palette with shades of blue, yellow, pink, white, and purple, a marked departure from previous editions. According to sources, the rebranding is part of a larger revamp that includes a redesigned house and an AI-led theme.
While long-time host Salman Khan continues to anchor the show, viewers can expect a few format changes this season. Notably, housemates will now play a role in deciding evictions, adding a new twist to the game dynamics.
It remains to be seen whether Season 19 can surpass the benchmark set by Season 18, which attracted the highest number of sponsors in the show's history.
Last season saw Belavita, Vaseline, and Parle Hide & Seek as 'Co-Powered by' sponsors, along with special partners like Ching’s Schezwan Chutney and Berger Paints. Additional partners included Blue Heaven as Beauty Partner, Harpic as Hygiene Partner, My Trident as Home Decor Partner, and Go Cheese as Special Partner. Associate sponsors such as Macho Sporto, Good Knight, and Galaxy Chocolate also played a key role in amplifying reach.
On the digital front, the show's 18th season saw strategic tie-ups with Vimal, Housing.com, Oppo, LG Hot and Cold AC, and Rapido Cabs. Digital associate sponsors included First Games, Manyavar, Manforce, Kellogg’s Muesli, Roff, Streax, and Swiss Beauty.
Season 18 registered over 205 million views across TV and JioCinema, with total watch time crossing 112 billion viewing minutes.
This is the first time Bigg Boss will stream on JioHotstar, following the merger of JioCinema and Hotstar as part of the Disney Star and Viacom18 consolidation.