BCCI signs Rs 270 crore Gemini sponsorship deal ahead of IPL 2026

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has secured a Rs 270 crore sponsorship deal with Google’s artificial intelligence platform Gemini ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), further expanding the league’s already diverse sponsor portfolio.
The agreement is for three years. A BCCI official told PTI that the deal “reinforces IPL’s global appeal”.
Gemini’s entry into the IPL ecosystem comes even as its rival ChatGPT is one of the sponsors of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL), highlighting the growing interest of global AI platforms in associating with Indian cricket’s top properties.
Industry executives point out that the IPL, with its massive television reach and digital consumption, has increasingly become a preferred platform for global technology brands looking to build scale and familiarity in India.
The BCCI’s sponsorship landscape has seen notable churn over the past year. In 2025, the board was forced to look for a new Team India jersey sponsor after the Indian government banned real money gaming platforms, ruling out brands such as Dream11. Apollo Tyres eventually replaced Dream11 as the jersey sponsor, securing the rights for Rs 579 crore.
The Tata Group continues to hold the title sponsorship rights for the IPL, which remains the world’s biggest T20 league and one of the most valuable sporting properties globally.
When ChatGPT’s association with the WPL was announced in November, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had underlined the importance of a diversified sponsor mix across properties.
“From global leaders in AI, manufacturing and beverages to trusted Indian consumer brands, this partnership mix will play a critical role in shaping the fan experience and supporting the growth of women’s cricket,” Saikia had said.
The IPL 2026 season is scheduled to be played from March 26 to May 31.