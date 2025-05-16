Interactive, digital-first ads key to success on Prime Video’s ad-supported tier, say experts

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video’s decision to introduce advertisements on its platform in India marks a pivotal shift in the country’s OTT ecosystem, as it opens up premium, subscription-based inventory to advertisers for the first time.

This move is not only expanding brand access to a high-intent digital audience but also prompting a re-evaluation of how ads are created, delivered and measured in the connected TV (CTV) space.

For brands, the development offers a rare opportunity - a chance to reach users in a brand-safe, premium content environment that was previously off-limits to advertisers. However, as industry observers point out, the challenge lies in ensuring that ad experiences remain consistent with the quality of the platform.

“Prime Video has built its reputation on quality content and user experience, so ads need to be relevant, personalised, and minimally intrusive,” said Vivek Bhargava, Co-Founder of ProfitWheel. “If Amazon gets this right by leveraging deep customer insights, it won’t dilute the experience but actually enhance it.”

This sentiment was echoed by Prrincey Roy, CEO & Co-Founder of Huella Services, who underscored that “ad-supported content can exist within a premium environment - if it is executed with care.”

She added that the expectations from viewers who are paying subscribers differ from those of users on purely free platforms. “The ad formats need to be intelligent, seamless, and ideally interactive. Passive spots may not be enough. That’s something we’ve seen firsthand in our work building interactive CTV formats - the creative experience matters as much as the reach.”

With Amazon's strength rooted in its closed-loop commerce ecosystem, the blending of brand storytelling with measurable performance outcomes is gaining attention. Roy noted, “It enables a new kind of performance storytelling - where a user can go from watching to purchasing within the same universe. This creates space for sharper attribution, but also demands a rethink in how we blend brand with performance.”

It is clear that the traditional playbook for TV advertising will no longer suffice. Ads on OTT platforms must be designed for the digital viewing experience — short, engaging, and tailored to user behaviour.

“Brands should stop viewing OTT as a mass advertising channel,” Bhargava said. “Segmentation into ad-free, freemium, or ad-supported platforms presents a clear advantage. The goal should be creating ads that either pique interest or genuinely resonate with the viewers.”

He further advised brands to tap into creative strategies already proven effective in social media. “It might even be beneficial to partner with agencies or creative teams experienced in social media-first advertising, as they are already adept at creating concise, engaging, and targeted digital-first content.”

Roy concurred, emphasising that interactivity and utility can significantly enhance recall and outcomes. “When storytelling includes choice or utility, it leads to better memory and stronger outcomes - not just clicks. Brands that will benefit most are the ones willing to rethink not just media placement, but the creative utility of their ads across platforms,” she said.