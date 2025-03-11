How ACR solves CTV challenges for advertisers, GroupM’s Atique Kazi explains

New Delhi: Offering a powerful solution to long-standing challenges in measurement, Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology is revolutionising how advertisers measure and engage audiences on Connected TVs (CTVs).

BestMediaInfo.com caught up with Atique Kazi, President of Data Performance and Digital Products at GroupM India, to understand ACR’s transformative role in delivering precise, real-time insights that are proving to be a boon for advertisers navigating the CTV landscape.

“ACR captures video fragments, analyses them, and matches them to a database of known datasets—channel names, content titles, brands, and actors,” Kazi explained. “This allows advertisers to understand what audiences have viewed in near real-time and optimise ad delivery. With ACR, brands can create more relevant, engaging campaigns aligned with viewer preferences.”

Where legacy systems (traditional TV) rely on broad estimates and delayed reporting, ACR tracks actual content consumption at the household level, offering a detailed, up-to-the-minute view of audience behaviour.

This capability is particularly valuable in the fragmented CTV ecosystem, where viewers split their time between linear TV, streaming platforms, and on-demand content.

Kazi pointed to a case involving an auto ancillary brand targeting affluent CTV households with Smart TVs over 50 inches.

“We leveraged ACR data to analyse audience consumption patterns. This helped determine the percentage of affluent audience targeting directed at cord switchers (who consume both linear TV and CTV) versus exclusive cord cutters,” he said.

During the cricket season, ACR technology enables brands to refine their reach beyond general sports affinity audiences, Kazi said.

Presenting another use case, Kazi said, “A brand targeting premier live sports viewers—such as cricket and football fans—can use ACR to identify and engage highly active sports enthusiasts at the household level, ensuring precise targeting of those with a strong history of watching or subscribing to sports content.”

This expands the brand’s reach by capturing audiences who not only stream live sports but have also engaged with it in the past, he noted.

ACR’s measurement breakthroughs translate directly into benefits for advertisers, making it a game-changer for campaign success:

Highly targeted ads: Ads are tailored based on viewers’ content consumption, increasing relevance and effectiveness.

Real-time audience insights: Valuable data on viewing patterns helps refine marketing strategies.

Optimised ad placement: Analytics determine the best ad timing and placement, boosting engagement and ROI.

Enhanced viewer experience: Personalised ads create a more engaging and less intrusive experience.

At a time when advertisers are struggling for a third-party unified measurement with the rapid growth of CTV advertising, concrete metrics from ACR provide advertisers with the evidence needed to justify their spending and demonstrate impact to stakeholders.

However, Kazi highlighted that ACR advertising comes with its own set of challenges.

One of the key challenges is privacy concerns with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) following strict End User License Agreement (EULA) guidelines that require user consent. “No PII (Personally Identifiable Information) is layered on ACR data, and users can opt out of personalised ads,” he said.

The other big challenge is the limitation of ACR within the OEM ecosystems.

“Media activation using ACR is restricted to the OEM’s advertising ecosystem due to privacy considerations,” he added.

Looking ahead, Kazi sees ACR evolving with artificial intelligence and machine learning to further enhance CTV measurement.

“As ACR technology evolves, advertisers will gain more opportunities to refine their strategies, leveraging AI and machine learning for smarter ad targeting that ensures brands reach the right audience at the right time. Additionally, the rise of interactive and shoppable ads powered by ACR will enhance consumer engagement, transforming Smart TVs into a more dynamic and immersive advertising platform,” Kazi predicted.