VDO.AI introduces interactive CTV ad format using remote-enabled controls

New Delhi: Advertising technology firm VDO.AI, introduced a new Connected TV (CTV) ad format that allows viewers to interact with advertisements using their television remotes. The remote-enabled format aims to shift the CTV experience from passive viewing to an interactive platform, offering brands new ways to engage with audiences.

The new format enables viewers to explore product features, take part in polls, and access promotional offers directly through their TV screens. Advertisers can include overlays, interactive carousels, and QR code-driven experiences within their CTV campaigns, supporting real-time engagement and mobile conversions.

The format is designed to support contextual targeting and location-based personalisation, with VDO.AI reporting increased viewer attention and engagement rates during early campaigns. According to the company, some pilots saw up to five times more bottom-funnel activity, including sign-ups and app downloads, and a 10%+ click-through engagement rate.

Commenting on the development, Amitt Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of VDO.AI, said, “CTV isn’t just about reach and awareness anymore. It’s fast becoming a platform for active engagement and conversions, and our new format is designed to capitalise on this evolution. We're turning the largest screen in the home into an interactive performance engine for brands.”

Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder and CTO, added, “We’ve fused immersive storytelling with performance marketing on a screen that was once considered unclickable. This unlocks a huge potential for brands to drive both awareness and action without sacrificing user experience.”

As CTV adoption grew, the shift towards performance-driven formats reflected a broader trend among advertisers to maximise engagement and outcomes across digital platforms.