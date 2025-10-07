Advertisment

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Oct 7, 2025

  • Oct 07, 2025 15:27 IST

    Agency strategy at risk as client demand surges, WARC report shows

    Survey of over 1,100 global marketing strategists shows agencies struggle to retain strategy headcount and relevance amid high client expectations and AI adoption. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 15:18 IST

    Paramount Skydance acquires The Free Press, appoints Bari Weiss as CBS News Editor-in-Chief

    The deal is one of David Ellison’s early moves since the $8 billion Paramount merger, following federal commitments to ideological diversity and CBS oversight. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 15:03 IST

    Sam Balsara backs 60:40 brand–performance split amid waning faith in brand-building

    Balsara said that while India’s economic future looks promising, marketers currently face serious trouble as consumption demand weakens, particularly in urban markets. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 14:45 IST

    Daniel Schulman becomes Verizon CEO, replacing Hans Vestberg

    Schulman, with extensive leadership experience at PayPal, Priceline, Virgin Mobile USA, American Express and AT&T, will oversee Verizon’s next phase of growth. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 14:42 IST

    OTT under IT Rules, linear under TRAI poses fairness challenge: TRAI Chief Lahoti

    Lahoti urges a balance between innovation and oversight so broadcasting stays competitive, inclusive and responsive to new tech and changing audiences. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 13:33 IST

    Excellent Publicity launches pro bono programme for early-stage startups

    The initiative offers free brand, marketing, and growth consultations to startups less than a year old or generating under Rs 1 crore in annual revenue. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 13:32 IST

    BytePe launches India’s subscription-based smartphone service

    Founded by Jayant Jha, BytePe seeks to provide a flexible alternative to conventional smartphone ownership, with options to upgrade, return, or continue ownership. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 13:29 IST

    YAAP appoints Priyanka Magan as Head, Gurugram

    Magan brings over 17 years of experience across global networks and independent agencies, having led campaigns for brands including Google, Uber, and BMW. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 13:21 IST

    Regulation strangling TV, billionaire news channels erode credibility: Aroon Purie

     

    aroon purie ficci frames
    Aroon Purie delivers a keynote address at the FICCI Frames in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

     

    In his keynote address at FICCI Frames, India Today Group chairman lambasts India’s broken news model, citing ad dependence, carriage fees and overregulation. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 13:18 IST

    MIB sets 2027 for WAVES’ second edition; summit to run biennially

    At FICCI Frames’ silver jubilee, I&B Secy Sanjay Jaju said India’s Cine Hub will roll out a single-window for concert permits by the end of October; signalled broadcast and DTH reforms. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 13:05 IST

    Sheran Mehra joins IndusInd Bank as Chief Marketing Officer

    With over 25 years of experience across banking, travel, FMCG, and digital services, Mehra brings extensive expertise to IndusInd Bank’s marketing team. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 12:20 IST

    Mondelez India invests in Promethean Energy to support industrial decarbonisation

    Partnership with Promethean Energy aims to accelerate low-carbon transition in industrial facilities and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 12:17 IST

    Marico domestic volumes rise in Q2 despite GST disruption

    Domestic growth holds up amid temporary trade disruption, with international markets posting robust double-digit expansion, according to quarterly results. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 12:10 IST

    Clickbait can’t be the business model: I&B Secy Jaju’s ‘Sanskaari OTT’ warning to platforms

    At FICCI Frames, the I&B Secretary urges OTTs to pair Article 19 freedoms with guardrails on misinformation, piracy and fair creator payouts. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 12:09 IST

    TV’s regulatory burden has created artificial price barrier; light-touch rules needed: Kevin Vaz

    Vaz, Chairman, FICCI Media & Entertainment Committee, urged policymakers to recalibrate India’s broadcast rules and adopt “forbearance” to unlock growth. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 11:15 IST

    Vogue and Condé Nast publications to stop featuring animal fur

    Condé Nast will no longer feature new animal fur in editorial or advertising across Vogue, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and GQ, with limited exceptions. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 11:13 IST

    CCI flags AI competition risks, urges self-audits and stronger oversight

    The CCI study recommends self-audits of AI systems, improved technical capabilities, and enhanced inter-regulatory coordination to address competition concerns. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 11:11 IST

    Samay Raina flips the festive script for Nothing’s Diwali campaign

    The Diwali campaign blends traditional festive scenes with humour, meta-commentary, and unconventional product uses, offering a fresh take on seasonal storytelling. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 11:06 IST

    SBI Life, Aditya Birla MF, others snap up 6% stake in Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands for Rs 998 cr

    Block deal data on the NSE shows over 7.31 crore shares of Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands were bought by investors including Amansa Capital, ICICI Prudential MF, UTI MF, and Pathstone. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 11:04 IST

    Havas Media wins back Emirates’ global media mandate

    The airline previously worked with Havas from 2013 to 2020 before shifting to IPG. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 11:01 IST

    TRAI’s digital radio plan welcomed, but speed, pricing to decide success: Nisha Narayanan

    Nisha Narayanan

    Red FM Director and COO backs TRAI recommendations such as a single digital standard, simulcast operations and the identification of new spot frequencies in major cities. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 10:58 IST

    MullenLowe Lintas is rewriting the full-service story; Can it revive the model?

    For over a decade, the advertising industry has celebrated the rise of specialists. There were separate agencies for digital, influencer marketing, content, media, performance and reputation. The logic was clear: more expertise would bring more efficiency. Except, it didn’t. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 10:51 IST

    Gen Z is buzzing, but why is the jewellery bazaar following their lead?

    GENZ-JEWEL-BAZAAR-IMAGE

    Gen Z may not be the core earning or spending segment yet, but their influence and digital engagement are guiding jewellery marketing and shaping long-term sales strategies. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 10:47 IST

    Cable TV audit: TRAI extends deadline for auditor empanelment to Oct 10

    The original Expression of Interest (EoI) for the "Empanelment of Auditors to carry out audit of Digital Addressable Systems" was issued by TRAI on August 26, 2025. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 09:40 IST

    Zepto x Haldiram’s pit Kaju Katli against Soan Papdi in Mithai Wars 2025

    Consumers get to vote for their favourite mithai this Diwali as four sweets compete for the title of India’s Favourite Mithai. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 09:33 IST

    After Mastercard, American Express launches ‘Amex Ads’ commerce-media platform

    Brands can now buy ads on AmexTravel.com and target consumers with first-party transaction and travel data; pilots with Marriott and Tumi beat benchmarks. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 09:29 IST

    ChatGPT just became an app store: Spotify and Canva inside your chats

    Spotify, Canva, Zillow and more now run natively in chat; developers can start building with a new Apps SDK, with submissions, a directory and monetisation to follow later this year. Read more...



  • Oct 07, 2025 09:10 IST

    US Supreme Court lets Google Play antitrust injunction take effect

    Justices deny Google’s bid to pause Judge James Donato’s order. Google must open Android app distribution and payments, with the first changes due this month and others phased in through 2026. Read more...



