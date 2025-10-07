Cable TV audit: TRAI extends deadline for auditor empanelment to Oct 10

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) announced on Monday an extension of the deadline for empanelled auditors to submit their willingness and acceptance of terms for continuing their role in auditing Digital Addressable Systems (DAS).

The new cutoff date is now October 10, 2025, providing additional time for submissions.

The original Expression of Interest (EoI) for the "Empanelment of Auditors to carry out audit of Digital Addressable Systems" was issued by TRAI on August 26, 2025.

Under the initial timeline, the last date for auditors to express their interest in continuation or extension of empanelment was set for September 15, 2025.

However, following requests from several empanelled auditors seeking more time to review and accept the terms outlined in the EoI, TRAI has decided to push the deadline forward by nearly a month.

In a press statement, TRAI stated, "Keeping in view of the requests of some empanelled auditors for extension of time for submission of their willingness and acceptance of terms and conditions contained in EoI dated 26th August 2025, it has been decided to extend the deadline upto 10th October 2025."

The empanelment process is crucial for ensuring compliance and transparency in India's digital television ecosystem.

Digital Addressable Systems, which allow for targeted delivery of cable and satellite TV services, require regular audits to verify system integrity, subscriber data accuracy, and adherence to regulatory standards.

Auditors empanelled under this EoI will be responsible for conducting these audits on behalf of broadcasters and distribution platform operators.