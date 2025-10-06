Zepto and Haldiram’s let sweets battle in Mithai wars 2025

New Delhi: Zepto has introduced Mithai Wars 2025, partnering with Haldiram’s to stage what it describes as India’s fmithai election. The initiative invites consumers to vote for their favourite traditional sweet, bringing a participatory element to Diwali festivities.

Following the response to last year’s “Make Soan Papdi Great Again” campaign, which highlighted the dessert’s cultural comeback, Mithai Wars 2025 features four sweets competing for the title of “India’s Favourite Mithai”: Soan Papdi, Kaju Katli, Chana Burfi, and Peda.

Each sweet comes with a creative description reflecting its character, encouraging voters to “taste before they decide.” From October 10 to 14, Zepto deliveries will include mystery mithai boxes, with users casting votes for their preferred sweet via the app.

Chandan Mendiratta, Chief Brand Officer and Chief Culture Officer at Zepto, said, “Festivals in India are defined as much by shared memories as by traditions. With Mithai Wars, we’ve taken something every Indian relates to, mithai, and added a fun, participative twist.

We thank our sellers for enabling this. After Soan Papdi’s redemption arc last year, we wanted to go bigger: four mithais, one crown, and a country full of voters. It’s satire, it’s celebration, and it’s exactly the kind of joyful chaos that makes Diwali what it is, only Zepto-style.”

The campaign includes a hero film that depicts the sweets in an election-like setting, with rallies, posters, and playful messaging. Mithai Wars extends beyond digital screens, with offline activations designed to engage participants in a manner reminiscent of election campaigns.

During the festival, consumers across India can engage with the campaign by voting for the mithai they prefer, while the brand continues to explore the intersection of culture, festive traditions, and quick commerce. The mithai included in the initiative may vary in certain states, including Rajasthan and West Bengal.

Watch the campaign films: