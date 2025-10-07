Gen Z is buzzing, but why is the jewellery bazaar following their lead?

New Delhi: A new wave of campaigns suggests that jewellery marketers are increasingly pivoting towards Gen Z, the most digitally native, expressive, and influence-driven cohort in the market.

For generations, jewellery has been seen as a cultural marker, a sacred heirloom, and a store of wealth. Traditionally, its advertising reflected those values, wedding rituals, auspicious occasions, and family pride. But today, the story is being rewritten. Suddenly, gold and diamonds are not just about “forever” or inheritance; they are about expression, aspiration, and social media relevance.

The shift is unmistakable, from product design and messaging to media mix and storytelling, brands are reframing jewellery as a lifestyle choice rather than a once-in-a-lifetime purchase.

What explains this shift? Why are brands betting on a cohort that is still not the biggest spender? Experts believe the answer lies in influence, aspiration, and the long-term bet on loyalty.

The Gen Z effect

Jewellery advertising once revolved around tradition, family, and milestone celebrations. Today, the focus is shifting to self-expression and everyday wear, resonating with a generation native to Instagram culture.

Shyamala Ramanan

“Mia has always stood for this position of everyday jewellery for Gen Z for the last five years. Everybody wants to talk to Gen Z, because that is the single largest cohort right now. We have the first-mover advantage. We've been talking to the younger ones because we want to initiate them into the world of jewellery at an age when they are in a mood to express themselves,” Shyamala Ramanan, Business Head, Mia by Tanishq, pointed out.

The industry is noticing that for Gen Z, “forever diamonds” are being reframed as “everyday diamonds”, a subtle yet powerful repositioning.

Dipu Mehta

“Gold continues to dominate festive and investment-led campaigns, but diamonds are increasingly taking centre stage in brand communication. Everyday diamond jewellery is seeing strong visibility as it appeals to younger consumers,” Dipu Mehta, Managing Director, ORRA Fine Jewellery, observed.

Why Gen Z, and why now?

Even though Gen Z is not yet the biggest spender, their role as influencers in household decisions is undeniable. Their digital presence and aspirational pull make them a high-priority audience for jewellery marketers, who see the long-term potential of winning loyalty early.

Namita Kothari

"Gold brands are increasingly targeting Gen Z because they represent a shift in mindset, not just age. While they’re not yet the primary spenders, they are highly influential - especially in dual-income households and gifting decisions. More importantly, they are tomorrow’s core consumers, and the investment today is about earning relevance early,"Namita Kothari, Founder, Akoirah by Augmont, highlighted.

This influence is being tapped through digital-first storytelling, particularly on platforms like Instagram, short video formats, and influencer-led campaigns.

“A significant portion of our digital AdEx is focused on platforms where Gen Z actually discovers jewellery—Instagram, short video formats, and influencer-driven storytelling. The ROI here isn’t just transactional - it’s strategic. Gen Z may buy smaller-ticket items now, but they value brands that speak their language, are transparent, and align with their values. We are seeing clear aspirational behaviour driven via digital discovery; they may be price-aware, but they’re also design-conscious and value-conscious. This is where lab-grown and lighter gold formats become key,” Kothari explained.

Pooja Sheth Madhavan

The trend is echoed by Pooja Sheth Madhavan, Founder & MD, Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, who sees sustainability and transparency as critical to this shift. "While Gen Z may not be the primary spenders today, they are the primary influencers in household decisions. They are setting the tone for what’s aspirational, sustainable and worth investing in. For a category like jewellery, this influence is invaluable," she added.

Marketers agree that Gen Z’s choices extend beyond price. “accessibility is no longer just about price. It’s about perception, purpose, and the flexibility to choose something that fits both pocket and personality,” Kothari noted.

For Sheth Madhavan, the alignment is also ideological. "This generation is values-driven. They ask questions about authenticity, sustainability and ethics before making a purchase. Lab-grown diamonds, with their eco-friendly and transparent story, align seamlessly with Gen Z’s worldview, making them natural evangelists of the category," she added.

Interestingly, this openness is not limited to metros. "In Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities too, we are seeing Gen Z driving conversations within families, be it through social media influence or their openness to modern alternatives like lab-grown diamonds. The acceptance is faster than expected," Sheth Madhavan underscored.

Nisha Sampath

“For younger generations, gold has been seen as an old-fashioned choice. Heavy, traditional gold ornaments handed down through generations stay in the locker almost all the time. But if gold has to retain everyday relevance in the lives of the younger generation, then it needs to earn mind space before it can translate to purchase. The long-term game is to ensure that gold is not just a lifetime, but a lifestyle companion for Gen Z. Hence, brands are seeking to connect with the younger consumers,” Nisha Sampath, Managing Partner, Bright Angels Consulting LLP, explained.

The bigger picture

What’s clear is that the jewellery industry’s Gen Z tilt is not a passing experiment. It’s a long-term repositioning strategy that seeks to make jewellery, gold, diamonds, or lab-grown relevant to a generation that values individuality, digital discovery, and purpose-driven brands.

Recognising the need for new narratives, the World Gold Council also launched The Moment Is Gold campaign in India.

Arti Saxena

“ Our campaign is about creating a new social currency for gold, one that resonates deeply with Gen Z and Millennials who are finding unique ways to express themselves. The campaign seeks to encourage them to cherish their personal 'gold moments', be it a personal achievement, a small victory, a moment of connection, and by symbolising these moments with the enduring beauty and value of gold,” Arti Saxena, Head of Marketing, India, World Gold Council, explained in an official statement.

This positioning moves away from gold as merely ceremonial wealth, turning it into an everyday companion, in sync with how Gen Z views lifestyle categories.