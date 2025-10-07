US Supreme Court lets Google Play antitrust injunction take effect

New Delhi: The US Supreme Court has refused to halt a lower-court injunction requiring Google to remake key parts of its Android app store, clearing the way for sweeping reforms born of Epic Games’ antitrust win last year.

Google had asked the court for a stay while it pursues further appeals; the justices declined, leaving compliance deadlines in place.

Under US District Judge James Donato’s injunction, Google must allow rival app stores to be downloaded through Google Play, provide competitors access to Play’s app catalogue, and permit developers to steer users to outside payment options. Some provisions begin taking effect in October 2025, with others phased in through mid-2026.

Google has said it will comply while continuing to appeal, warning that the ordered changes could compromise user safety and expose Play’s US user base to malicious or pirated content. The company is expected to advance its Supreme Court appeal later this month.

The Supreme Court’s action follows a Ninth Circuit decision in September that rejected Google’s bid to further delay the injunction after a San Francisco jury found in December 2023 that Google unlawfully maintained monopoly power in Android app distribution and in-app payments.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney welcomed the development, saying the ruling clears the way for consumers to use alternative app payment choices “without fees, scare screens, and friction.”

Why it matters

The ruling threatens a lucrative revenue stream built around Google Play distribution and fees on in-app purchases, even as Google’s larger ad businesses remain under separate antitrust scrutiny by the US Department of Justice. For developers and consumers, the changes are intended to increase choice in how apps are obtained and how payments are processed on Android.

What’s next

Compliance milestones are staggered. Google must begin implementing payment-link changes this month while preparing catalogue access and rival-store distribution requirements that extend into 2026. The parties are expected to update the trial court on implementation and remaining disputes over scope and timing.