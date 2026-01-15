- Jan 15, 2026 10:26 IST
Coca-Cola elevates Sanket Ray to expanded regional leadership role
In addition to his role, Ray will serve as Emerging Large Markets Lead, overseeing India and Southwest Asia, Greater China and Mongolia, and Japan and South Korea. Read more...
- Jan 15, 2026 10:05 IST
Corporate reputation emerges as a $7 trillion asset class, Burson study finds
Companies with high reputational strength recorded unexpected shareholder gains, while gaps in workplace practices signal rising financial exposure. Read more...
- Jan 15, 2026 09:57 IST
Dentsu says rebuilding international business remains top priority amid media reports
Company says it is making steady progress on business reset, reviewing underperforming units, and exploring strategic options, including partnerships. Read more...
- Jan 15, 2026 09:50 IST
DD Free Dish MPEG-2 e-auctions for 2026–27 to begin on Feb 16
Prasar Bharati has tightened the DD Free Dish e-auction rules with its first amendment to the 2025 methodology, effective January 9, 2026. Read more...
- Jan 15, 2026 09:17 IST
Network18 news business revenue rises 5% to Rs 500 crore in Q3 FY26 despite ad slowdown
The company reports a standalone net loss of Rs 107.6 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a loss of Rs 70.1 crore in the previous quarter. Read more...
- Jan 15, 2026 09:05 IST
Disney forms enterprise marketing unit, names Asad Ayaz Chief Marketing and Brand Officer
Ayaz will lead a unified set-up to align marketing across Disney’s businesses and strengthen brand consistency globally, reporting to CEO Bob Iger. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 15, 2026
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update