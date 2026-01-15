Sonal Verma joins Arc Worldwide India as Managing Director

New Delhi: Publicis Groupe India has appointed Sonal Verma as Managing Director of Arc Worldwide India, reinforcing its focus on building specialist capabilities that operate at the intersection of brand, experience, and commerce.

Verma will report to Kedar Teny, Chief Product Officer, Publicis Groupe India.

Arc Worldwide is the Groupe’s experiential and shopper marketing arm, created to address the growing complexity of today’s consumer decision-making.

As buying journeys become increasingly non-linear, Arc Worldwide helps brands influence choice closer to the point of action by designing interventions rooted in shopper behaviour, context, and mission.

Its work spans shopper marketing, experiential services, retail design and one-to-one engagement models that move consumers from consideration to conversion.

In its decade-long history, Arc Worldwide India has built a strong track record of delivering large-scale, outcome-driven brand experiences for Publicis Groupe India clients.

The agency has successfully executed complex, high-impact, and award-winning programs across leading industry platforms such as the India Mobile Congress, Auto Expo, and Lollapalooza, to name a few.

Sonal Verma brings over 25 years of experience across integrated marketing, experiential strategy and consumer engagement, with a strong track record of building high-impact brand experience platforms for global and regional brands, while shaping integrated experiences across consumer, retail and digital touchpoints at scale.

Verma joins the agency from Cheil India where she was Senior Vice President & Head Brand Experience.

At Arc Worldwide India, Verma will lead the agency’s business operations with a sharp focus on strengthening experiential and connected commerce capabilities whilst building future-ready solutions that drive impactful and measurable business outcomes for brands.

Teny said, “Sonal’s appointment marks a natural progression in scaling Arc Worldwide India’s role in helping brands influence choice at experiential moments of decision. As brands seek growth closer to such moments, Arc Worldwide India’s shopper and experiential capabilities are becoming central to how we deliver impact. Sonal brings the strategic clarity and executional rigour needed to accelerate this momentum and embed these capabilities more deeply across our offerings.”

Speaking about her appointment, Verma said, “I’m excited to join at a time when brands are increasingly focused on creating experiences that influence choice and drive real business outcomes. Arc has a strong global legacy in connected commerce, shopper marketing, retail and brand experiences and I look forward to working with the team and clients to build insight-led, culturally relevant and scalable solutions that sit at the intersection of creativity, commerce and consumer engagement.”