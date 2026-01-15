Dentsu says rebuilding international business remains top priority amid media reports

New Delhi: Dentsu Group has stated that rebuilding its international business remains its top priority in response to recent media reports regarding its overseas operations.

In its statement, the company said it is making “steady progress” in rebuilding its business foundation and is reevaluating underperforming businesses.

It added that it is also exploring strategic alternatives, including comprehensive and strategic partnerships, to support clients’ continued growth while advancing initiatives aimed at enhancing corporate value.

The clarification comes in response to a recent news report, which said Dentsu’s efforts to find buyers or strategic partners for its international operations have stalled amid weak growth and persistent operational challenges outside Japan.

The report suggested that talks around a potential sale of the international business have lost momentum, raising concerns internally about the long-term sustainability of the overseas operations.

Dentsu, however, said that while there have been media reports concerning its international business, no announcements have been made by the company. It added that if any matters arise that require disclosure, it will make an announcement “in a timely and appropriate manner.”

The company has, in recent quarters, acknowledged challenges in parts of its international operations and outlined plans to strengthen its business foundation, improve profitability, and sharpen its focus on areas with long-term growth potential.