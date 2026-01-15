Disney forms enterprise marketing unit, names Asad Ayaz Chief Marketing and Brand Officer

New Delhi: The Walt Disney Company has created a new enterprise marketing and brand organisation to bring its marketing teams closer across businesses and tighten brand consistency globally.

The company has named Asad Ayaz as Chief Marketing and Brand Officer to lead the new set-up.

Disney said the enterprise marketing organisation will pool capabilities across its segments to support a more connected approach to reaching audiences, running campaigns and meeting business goals across the company.

CEO Bob Iger said the structure reflects how Disney’s businesses and consumer touchpoints have expanded. “As our businesses have evolved, it’s clear that we need a company-wide role that ensures brand consistency and allows customers today to seamlessly interact with our wonderful products and experiences,” he said, calling the new role “critical for this moment.”

In a joint statement, Disney Entertainment co-chairs Alan Bergman and Dana Walden, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro, and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said Ayaz brings creative leadership and operational experience across Disney’s brands and businesses.

Ayaz takes on the expanded remit after serving as President of Marketing for The Walt Disney Studios for eight years and leading marketing for Disney+. He has also been Disney’s Chief Brand Officer since 2023, overseeing company-wide brand efforts, alliances and events.

Disney said Ayaz will report to Bob Iger as Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, and also work with segment chairs while leading marketing across the company’s business units.