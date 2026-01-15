New Delhi: The Coca-Cola Company has expanded the responsibilities of Sanket Ray, appointing him to a broader regional role alongside his current position as president of India and Southwest Asia, effective March 31.

In addition to his existing role, Ray will serve as Emerging Large Markets Lead, overseeing operations across India and Southwest Asia, Greater China and Mongolia, and Japan and South Korea, the company said in a statement announcing a set of senior leadership changes.

The Atlanta-headquartered beverage maker also confirmed that Henrique Braun will take over as chief executive officer from March 31, 2026. Braun, who currently serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer, will succeed James Quincey, who will continue as executive chairman of the board.

As part of the restructuring, Coca-Cola is creating two new market groupings that will report to Braun, covering Asia, Africa and the Middle East. One of these groupings will be led by Ray.

The second grouping, titled “President, Eurasia and Middle East operating unit and Emerging Multi-Markets Lead, Eurasia and Middle East; ASEAN and South Pacific; and Africa markets”, will be overseen by Claudia Lorenzo, who will also serve as president of the Eurasia and Middle East operating unit. Lorenzo is currently chief of staff to chairman and CEO James Quincey and a former president of the ASEAN and South Pacific operating unit.

Commenting on the changes, Braun said, “These changes are intended to help equip our organisation to handle the dynamic conditions we are seeing in markets around the world.

“Sanket and Claudia bring deep regional experience and established leadership, which will be critical as we seek to tap into the immense growth potential we see across the markets they will lead.”

Coca-Cola also announced the creation of a new chief digital officer role to bring together digital, data and operational excellence functions. Sedef Salingan Sahin, currently president of the company’s Eurasia and Middle East operating unit, will move into the role and report to Braun.

Digital strategy responsibilities, which are currently overseen by John Murphy in his capacity as president and chief financial officer, will transition to Sahin, the company said.