Trends shaping digital marketing and how businesses can surf ahead

New Delhi: From leveraging AI-driven personalisation to embracing short video formats, here’s how these trends are influencing Indian digital marketing and what businesses can do to stay ahead.

AI-powered personalisation: Transforming customer experiences

In India, where regional diversity and consumer preferences vary greatly, AI-powered personalisation is becoming a game-changer. AI enables marketers to deliver hyper-targeted messages that resonate with specific demographics, languages, and cultural nuances. For example:

Deliver personalised content: AI-driven tools help brands craft content tailored to Indian audiences, such as festive campaigns during Diwali or local promotions for regional festivals.

Predictive analytics: AI can analyse vast amounts of consumer data to predict buying behaviours, helping businesses optimise inventory and marketing strategies.

Optimised campaigns: By continuously learning from consumer interactions, AI enhances campaign effectiveness, ensuring businesses maximise their ROI.

To capitalise on this trend, Indian businesses should invest in AI platforms that understand local contexts and build customer personas reflective of India's unique diversity.

Short-video format: Engaging the Indian audience

India's digital audience, driven by affordable data plans and smartphone penetration, has embraced short video content. Platforms like Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and indigenous apps such as Moj and Josh are dominating consumer attention. The statistics underline the potential:

72% of people prefer video to learn about a product. Viewers retain 95% of a message through video compared to 10% via text.

Indian brands are increasingly adopting storytelling with humour and relatability in their videos to engage audiences. From Bollywood-inspired narratives to vernacular content, businesses should focus on creating shareable, culturally resonant videos that can go viral.

Influencer marketing: Shifting to performance-driven campaigns

Influencer marketing in India is moving beyond mere branding to performance-based models. Mid-tier and micro-influencers, who have a strong local and regional presence, are now critical to reaching niche markets. Key trends include:

Affiliate Links Integration: Influencers are embedding affiliate links in their content, encouraging direct purchases. Collaborations with Nano-Influencers: Smaller influencers often have higher engagement rates, especially in regional markets.

Telegram mini-apps: Redefining consumer engagement

With India being one of Telegram’s largest markets, the introduction of Mini-Apps is set to revolutionise how brands interact with consumers. These mini-apps function as websites within Telegram, offering a seamless user experience with features such as:

Integrated Payments: Supporting India’s shift towards digital payments. Web3 Features: Catering to the growing interest in blockchain and NFTs among tech-savvy Indians.

Brands should explore Telegram Mini-Apps as a one-stop solution for communication, transactions, and customer engagement, capitalising on the app’s popularity in India.

Social commerce personalisation: Bridging ads and purchases

Social commerce in India is experiencing exponential growth, fueled by platforms like Instagram and YouTube Shorts. Features like in-app checkouts and shoppable ads are streamlining the buying process. Notable trends include:

Two-thirds of consumers purchased via social media in 2024. Localised ads: Brands are using regional languages and influencers to make ads more relatable.

Businesses should integrate social commerce into their strategies, ensuring their storefronts on platforms like Instagram and Facebook are optimised for personalised shopping experiences.

Preparing for the future: A roadmap for Indian businesses

Invest in AI: Equip your marketing teams with tools that leverage AI to understand and predict consumer behaviour across India’s diverse audience segments.

Create culturally relevant videos: Develop short, engaging video content that speaks to the cultural and linguistic diversity of Indian consumers.

Collaborate strategically with influencers: Partner with regional influencers who can connect with niche audiences and drive measurable outcomes.

Adopt Telegram mini-apps: Leverage the platform’s evolving capabilities to provide a unified experience for consumers.

Optimise for social commerce: Ensure seamless integration of social commerce features to capture the growing audience shopping directly on social media.

As India’s digital ecosystem grows, businesses that adapt to these emerging trends will thrive. By focusing on AI-powered personalisation, short video innovation, influencer marketing, and advanced platforms like Telegram and social commerce, Indian brands can stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market. The key lies in understanding the nuances of the Indian audience and creating strategies that resonate deeply with them. For businesses willing to innovate, the future of digital marketing in India promises immense potential.