T20 World Cup 2026: JioStar raises TV sponsorship rates 45%, digital 75%

New Delhi: JioStar has sharply raised ad rates for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with the biggest jump coming on digital and linear sponsorship packages, as per the advertising rate card accessed by BestMediaInfo.com.
On linear TV, the co-presenting sponsorship is priced at Rs 90 crore for the 55-match tournament, translating to a 45 per cent hike over 2024’s Rs 62 crore.
On digital, the rate card splits inventory into two distinct buckets, Handheld+Web and Connected TV (CTV), and prices each at Rs 70 crore for co-presenting sponsorship. Put together, this takes the combined digital co-presenting outlay to Rs 140 crore, a 75 per cent jump versus the Rs 80 crore co-presenting package on JioHotstar in 2024.
Sponsorship rates
The rate card pegs the co-presenting live partnership at Rs 230 crore across three pipes: Rs 90 crore on linear TV, Rs 70 crore on Handheld+Web, and Rs 70 crore on CTV.
Co-powered comes to Rs 195 crore (Rs 75 crore TV, Rs 60 crore Handheld+Web, Rs 60 crore CTV). Associate is priced at Rs 150 crore (Rs 60 crore TV, Rs 45 crore Handheld+Web, Rs 45 crore CTV).
The tournament is slated between February 10 and March 12, 2026 (TBC), with 55 matches.
Linear TV: FCT-led packaging at Rs 8.25 lakh per 10 seconds
On linear TV, the live component is sold through an FCT construct. The co-presenting package carries 9,900 ten-second spots across 55 matches, which works out to 180 ten-second spots per match. The rate card pegs the Average Spot Rate (ASR) at Rs 8.25 lakh per 10 seconds for LIVE (SD+HD).
In 2024, BestMediaInfo had reported the co-presenting sponsorship at Rs 62 crore for 55 matches, with a planner back-calculating the effective spot rate at Rs 6.2 lakh per 10 seconds. That puts the 2026 ASR at roughly a 33 per cent jump on this comparable.
Beyond LIVE, the linear TV partnership also builds in PPL and highlights inventory, along with squeezeups sold on a per-exposure basis.
Handheld+Web (co-presenting: Rs 70 crore):
The largest cost sits in live video (mid-roll/pre-roll) on ROS, pegged at 1,785 million 10-second impressions at a CPM of Rs 250.
A second layer is “Targeted L1”, priced at a CPM of Rs 315 for 446 million 10-second impressions.
Highlights+VOD is priced at a CPM of Rs 190 (179 million 10-second impressions).
High-impact inventory includes a masthead on CPD (2 days priced at Rs 1 crore CPD for co-presenting), and live squeezeups priced per exposure (220 exposures at Rs 1.8 lakh per exposure for co-presenting).
Display ROS is pegged at a CPM of Rs 75 (268 million impressions).
CTV (co-presenting: Rs 70 crore):
CTV’s live video ROS is priced at 1,079.7 million 10-second impressions at a CPM of Rs 600.
The masthead is priced at Rs 30 lakh CPD for “Non India day” (2 days taken in the co-presenting package). CTV squeezeups are priced at Rs 2.1 lakh per exposure (220 exposures).
In 2024, BestMediaInfo had reported Hotstar’s CPM at Rs 480 for CTV and Rs 230–250 on mobile without targeting. Against that, the 2026 rate card’s CTV ROS CPM of Rs 600 implies a 25 per cent hike, while Handheld+Web ROS at Rs 250 sits at the top end of the earlier mobile band.
While the Live Partnership digital video is CPM-led, the PPL Partnership on digital includes a fixed-time construct for PPL video inventory (10-second units), alongside other assets.
The combined digital PPL package (Handheld+Web + CTV) is priced at Rs 35 crore for title presence in ILU, Rs 25.5 crore for co-powered, Rs 15.3 crore for co-presenting, and Rs 11.4 crore for associate.
Linear TV PPL partnership is priced separately at Rs 35 crore (title), Rs 25.5 crore (co-powered), Rs 15 crore (co-presenting), and Rs 11.2 crore (associate).
Features: large-ticket add-ons, with a Rs 40 crore “unlock” clause for Super 6s
The feature menu is priced separately and comes with conditions.
The biggest ticket items include Super 4s (Rs 26 crore on Digital, Rs 14.5 crore on linear TV for “Half”) and Super 6s (Rs 14 crore digital, Rs 8 crore TV). The rate card also prices Action Replay and FOW at Rs 13.5 crore each on digital and Rs 7.5 crore each on TV.
Super 6s unlocks at a total spend of Rs 40 crore.