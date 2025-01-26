Dolly Jha steps down as Chief of Product and Research at BARC India

New Delhi: Dolly Jha, Chief of Product and Research at BARC India, has stepped down from her role.

Jha joined BARC India in May 2023. Prior to this, she spent 13 years at Nielsen, where she held multiple leadership positions, including her last role as Managing Director for Nielsen Media - India.

Jha is a Postgraduate in Management from IRMA and has experience of close to three decades across KANTAR, ITC Foods and Nielsen. She comes with experience across Consumer Research, Audience Measurement, Media Analytics, ROI Measurement and Innovation Research.

She wrote on LinkedIn, “I wrapped up a short but eventful stint at BARC this week. It was indeed a unique experience to be with a JIC that runs the largest TV Audience Measurement System in the world.”

At Nielsen, she led large audience measurement mandates for multiple industry bodies. She has also steered the launch of various solutions in the digital measurement space in India.

Before joining Nielsen, Jha served at IMRB as Group Business Director. She also had the experience of serving on the advertiser side when she led the Consumer Insights Business for ITC Foods.