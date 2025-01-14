Champions Trophy: JioStar prices India matches double the full tournament rate

New Delhi: JioStar is seeking a hefty ad rate of Rs 500 per CPM for India matches of the ICC Champions Trophy on Hotstar, while the CPM rate for the entire tournament is a more modest Rs 250.

With six India matches scheduled out of 15 league games, the ad rate for targeted mid-roll ads during these matches climbs even higher, reaching Rs 750 per CPM (Live+PPL).

The ICC Champions Trophy, set to take place from February 19 to March 9, 2025, will be the first major cricket tournament following the merger of Disney Star with Reliance's Viacom18.

The broadcaster has priced the slot rate for CTV advertising at a premium: Rs 15 lakh per 10-second spot for India matches and Rs 7 lakh per 10-second spot for the entire tournament.

Making a comeback after a seven-year hiatus, the tournament will feature eight teams vying for the title: India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

On television, securing Co-presenting sponsorship across SD and HD channels will cost advertisers a significant Rs 57.4 crore. This sponsorship tier provides 300 seconds of advertising per match.

The cost of Co-powered by sponsorship across SD and HD is set at Rs 45.9 crore, granting 240 seconds of advertising per match.

JioStar is aiming to secure Rs 28.7 crore from Associate Sponsors across SD and HD channels. Regional feed associate sponsors are priced at Rs 8 crore. The broadcaster offers 150 seconds of Free Commercial Time (FCT) to associate sponsors.

For spot buys on television, advertisers can expect to pay Rs 28 lakh for India matches and Rs 12.75 lakh for a 10-second spot during the full tournament.

For the record, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 drew 530 million viewers on TV and 550 million viewers on digital while the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 drew 404 million viewers and 380 million viewers, respectively.