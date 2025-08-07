Print adex to grow 10–15% this festive season, led by tier 2–3 and regional markets

New Delhi: After a solid revival last year, the Indian print advertising industry is preparing for a stronger festive season in 2025, driven by rising consumer confidence in ‘Bharat’ markets, strategic media planning, and a renewed belief in print’s credibility and regional power.

Industry leaders expect a 10–15% year-on-year growth in festive print ad revenues, with tier 2 and 3 cities, regional markets, and high-trust categories like auto, real estate, jewellery, and BFSI leading the charge.

Experts tell BestMediaInfo.com that brands are no longer viewing print as a standalone buy but as the anchor medium for festive storytelling, especially in regions where digital and OTT platforms lack cultural depth or penetration.

From recovery to resurgence: What’s ahead

Across publishers and agencies, the outlook is not just optimistic; it’s bullish.

Ashish Yadav

“Print saw a healthy bounce back in 2024, and that momentum is expected to continue,” said Ashish Yadav, Business Head – Delhi NCR, Dainik Bhaskar Group. “We expect a 10–15% growth in festive print ad revenue this year. While inflationary pressures still exist, the sentiments are more bullish than last year.”

Kaacon Sethi

Kaacon Sethi, Chief Marketing Officer, Dainik Bhaskar Group, echoed the sentiment. “We are optimistic. Early bookings and brand confidence suggest this could be a standout festive season.”

She added, “The print renaissance is driving positive ad demand in the festive season. Consumer sentiment in Bharat is on an upward trajectory, driven by early shopping plans, higher disposable income, normal monsoon, and policy-led tailwinds like income tax relief, interest rate corrections, and the possible 8th Pay Commission implementation.”

Saurabh Sharma

Saurabh Sharma, Head of Marketing at HT Media, added, “The sentiment is not just recovery; it’s strategic optimism. Many large brands are opting for 360° campaigns, and new-age categories like Fintech, EVs, and D2C are using print to build trust and amplify festive offers.”

India’s regional surge and Tier 2–3 cities take the lead

Ratnakar Bharti

Ratnakar Bharti, VP – Media, Mudramax, noted that “print is staging a targeted comeback, especially in regional markets and festive supplements, growing at 4–6%.”

Roopali Sharma

According to Roopali Sharma, President – North & East, Havas Media, “Print is making a steady comeback in tier 2 and 3 markets, with high-trust categories like real estate, BFSI, and jewellery leveraging it effectively.”

The shift to regional and Indian language newspapers is unmistakable and decisive this year.

“Indian language newspapers are the true representatives of India’s festival advertising,” said Sethi. “There is no doubt that brand managers and owners are cognizant of the fact that during the high-spending festive season, brands must talk the festive language — colour, offers, and festive messaging in the reader’s own language.”

“Regional markets are buzzing with activity,” added Sharma. “Our Hindi daily, Hindustan, is seeing strong festive demand across UP, Bihar, MP, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand.”

He further said, “Brands want to reach decision-making households in Tier 2–3 India, and nothing does it better than trusted vernacular papers. We've built state-specific packages that bundle print, digital vernacular ads, and on-ground activation at RWAs and festive celebrations across local markets.”

Yadav added, “Indian language markets are the growth engine for print, especially during the festive season. Advertisers are tailoring campaigns in Indian languages and placing big bets on editions in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Newspapers in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and other languages are seeing strong traction.”

Beyond volumes: Premium print inventory takes centre stage

This festive season, print advertising isn’t just about filling ad space; it’s about making an impact with high-visibility, premium placements. Brands are not only investing more, but they’re also strategically focusing on formats that deliver stronger recall and engagement.

“Premium is clearly leading the charge, especially across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and our core Hindi heartland markets,” said Sharma. “Brands are also bundling print with high-intent digital audiences through HT One and experimenting with QR-based engagement formats. It’s no longer about volume alone; it’s about smart orchestration across multiple consumer touchpoints.”

Sethi said, “The festive season is when brands must drive wallet share. Visibility becomes crucial. That’s why strategic, premium buys, especially in categories like automobiles, jewellery, real estate, retail, and e-commerce, take precedence.”

“It’s a strategic blend,” added Yadav. “Premium inventory like jackets, cover wraps, solus ads is in high demand for impact, while volume buys drive frequency.”

HT Media’s ‘Festival of Gifts’ initiative is an example of this premium positioning. It combines print, digital, audio, and on-ground platforms, offering gamified QR-based ads, retail tie-ups, and state-specific regional packages to deliver full-funnel festive impact.

Trust, credibility, and long-form engagement: Print’s enduring edge

Across the board, media leaders agree: trust and attention are the new performance metrics, and print scores high on both.

Yadav noted that early bookings are stronger than last year. “Brands are planning multi-phase campaigns, and print is back in the mix as a key trust-building and reach-led medium.”

Anindya Ray

“Print is the most trusted medium,” said Anindya Ray, EVP, Lodestar UM. “It has regained its mojo thanks to mobile, real estate, and infrastructure categories.”

“Newspapers help sell brands,” said Sethi. “They are deeply connected to readers. That’s why they are preferred for consumer connect programs that deliver real results.”

“Print earns trust. Digital scales it. Events activate it,” said Sharma. “It’s not just about impressions anymore; it’s about verified consumer participation and real-world engagement.”

Traditional and new-age categories fuel festive momentum

While retail, auto, jewellery, real estate, FMCG and consumer durables continue to dominate festive print spends, there's a clear rise in new-age sectors as well.

According to HT Media, Fintech, EVs, and D2C brands are now using print to build trust and amplify festive offers, often pairing print visibility with digital and on-ground activations.

Public sector advertisers and BFSI players are also back in full force, seeking not just exposure but deeper consumer engagement across India's local markets.

As festive campaigns unfold across India, print is proving it’s no longer just a legacy medium. In Bharat’s tier 2 and 3 towns, it stands tall as a credible, culturally rooted, and performance-driven platform.