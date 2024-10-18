Havells India adex rises 45.5% YoY to Rs 130.10 crore in Q2 FY 2025

New Delhi: Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India reported a rise of 45.5% in advertisement sales promotion expenses to Rs 130.10 crore versus Rs 84.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In a statement, the company said that the shift in the festive season led to the advancement of advertising and promotion spending of Havells in the September quarter.

However, on a QoQ basis, the company’s ads and sales promotions expenses were 24.5% lower than in Q1, in which it spent Rs 172.37 crore.

On a half-yearly basis, the company’s adex rose 38.15% to Rs 302.47 in FY2025 from Rs 218.93 crore in FY2024.

In Q1, Havells India increased adex by 28.35% (YoY). It spent Rs 134.30 crore in Q1 FY2024 on a standalone basis.

Even on a QoQ basis, the company’s ad spends increased by 30% in Q1. It spent Rs 132.09 crore in Q4 of FY2024.

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India reported an increase of 7.5% in its consolidated net profit to Rs 267.77 crore in the September 2024 quarter, driven by improvements in consumer demand trends.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 249.08 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 16.38% to Rs 4,539.31 crore in the September quarter. It was Rs 3,900.33 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

The company had a "decent overall growth across segments driven by improvements in consumer demand trends," Havells India said in a post-result investor presentation.

Havells India's total expenses grew 18% to Rs 4,268.94 crore in the September quarter.

In addition, the company settled its insurance claim for the Neemrana fire incident in 2022 and it has received Rs 32.84 crore towards reinstatement value from the insurance company. Accordingly, Rs 17.05 crore has been recognised as other income.

The total income of Havells India, which includes other income, increased 17.18% to Rs 4,632.20 crore.

Havells' revenue from the Switchgears segment in the September quarter climbed 4% to Rs 551 crore.

Revenue from the cables segment was Rs 1,805 crore, up 23%, against Rs 1,470 crore in Q2FY24.

However, Havells' revenue from lighting and fixtures went 1% lower at Rs 395.07 crore in the reported quarter.

Its electrical consumer durables (ECD) business rose 17% to Rs 856 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

Revenue from Lloyd Consumer, a company which Havells acquired in 2017, was Rs 589.6 crore.

Havells' revenue from 'other segment' stood at Rs 341.84 crore, up 28% in the September quarter.