FMCG ad volumes decrease by 6% on TV and print in H1 2024: TAM AdEx

New Delhi: According to the latest AdEx report from TAM, FMCG advertising volumes on television experienced a 6% decline in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Notably, May 2024 recorded the highest share of FMCG ad volumes on TV, accounting for 18%, while February 2024 saw the lowest.

Toilet soaps maintained their position as the top category, representing 10% of ad volumes in both H1 2024 and H1 2023. Hindustan Unilever led the sector with an 18% share of TV ad volumes among FMCG advertisers. Impressively, six of the top ten FMCG brands on TV were from Reckitt Benckiser (India).

The general entertainment and movie genres dominated the airwaves, collectively capturing 63% of the FMCG ad volume share.

In the print medium, FMCG ad space also declined by 6% year-on-year. January 2024 had the highest share of FMCG print ads at 20%, followed closely by March at 18%, while May recorded the lowest share at 14%. Digestives remained the leading category in print for both H1 2024 and H1 2023.

Several new entrants made their mark in the top ten print advertisers in H1 2024, including Munimjee & Sons, Mankind Pharma, Vicco Laboratories, Shree Baidyanath Ayur Bhawan, and Hamdard.

On the radio front, FMCG ad volumes rose slightly by 1% during H1 2024 compared to H1 2023. January 2024 saw the highest share of ad volumes at 20%, whereas April recorded the lowest at 14%. Pan Masala topped the radio categories with a 7% share, while sugar emerged as a new entry in the top 10 categories.

Digital advertising for the FMCG sector surged by 7% in H1 2024 compared to the previous year. March 2024 achieved the highest monthly ad impressions at 22%, while February had the lowest at 13%. Hearing aids topped the digital category with an 8% share, and programmatic advertising dominated the digital space, accounting for 84% of impressions in H1 2024.