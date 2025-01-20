Brands blend digital and local to unlock rural markets

New Delhi: The rural heartland of India is emerging as a key market for growth. With increasing mobile phone penetration and affordable internet access, brands are competing to capture this burgeoning geography despite the challenges of reaching the last mile.

Advertising in rural India is no longer about reshaping urban strategies to fit a different context. Instead, brands must fundamentally rethink how to harness the untapped potential of the rural landscape.

The traditional and digital mix

Rajesh Radhakrishnan, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Vritti Solutions, highlighted the importance of a combined approach rather than a fragmented one. He illustrated this with the Audiowala Bus Stand model, which taps into rural transport hubs to leverage digital marketing campaigns.

“We’ve partnered with state transport corporations to manage their passenger information systems, providing real-time bus schedules, locations, and routes. Previously, bus stations relied on manual announcements. We’ve automated this process, creating a sophisticated system. In exchange for providing this service, we’ve secured advertising rights within the system,” Radhakrishnan explained.

He added, “This platform offers significant reach. With a presence in over 600 bus stations across eight states, we reach approximately 1.5 crore people daily. A key advantage for advertisers is the ability to centrally manage their campaigns across this extensive network.”

Radhakrishnan outlined the system’s key components:

Centralised control: A central server schedules and controls all announcements. Local device operation: Local devices download schedules, play ads locally, and store information, ensuring uninterrupted service even during internet outages. Data reporting: Played ads are reported back to the central server, providing comprehensive data to advertisers.

“This combined approach – centralised control, local device operation, robust support, and real-time monitoring – enables us to effectively manage advertising across our network of 600 bus stations,” said Radhakrishnan.

Customisation and cultural sensitivity

Priyanka Bisen Shah, Head of Digital Marketing at Bajaj Auto, emphasised the importance of culturally nuanced approaches for successful marketing campaigns in rural India.

Sharing Bajaj’s tailored approach, Shah said, “We adapt our marketing strategy to the cultural nuances of each region. We understand the specific needs and priorities of people in different areas and adjust our messaging accordingly.”

She elaborated with an example: “Chetak, our electric scooter brand, provides a good case study. Since its launch in 2019, Chetak has gained significant market share. We analyse how people use Chetak in different regions. Is it primarily for commuting to work, running errands, or family outings?

Our advertising campaigns reflect these insights. For instance, we might target mothers with young children by emphasising the convenience of taking kids to school on a Chetak. Similarly, in congested cities like Bangalore, we highlight the ease of navigating traffic and reducing reliance on cars. This localised approach ensures that our messaging resonates with the specific needs and preferences of our target audience,” Shah explained.

Macro results from micro-influencing

Shah also highlighted the company’s shift toward micro-influencers for rural marketing. “This is the era of micro-influencers,” she said, attributing a sense of confidence to their impact.

“I believe the influence of smaller, localised voices is often underestimated. While large influencers have a significant reach, the authenticity of smaller influencers resonates strongly with audiences. People are becoming more discerning, recognising the difference between a generic brand message and genuine endorsements from individuals who actually use the product,” Shah said.

“At Bajaj, we’re embracing this shift. We’re moving away from purely brand-centric messaging and focusing more on authentic, localised communication that connects deeply with our audience,” she added.

Financial inclusion for women

Shilpi Kapoor, Chief Marketing Officer at Airtel Payments Bank, addressed a key challenge among rural consumers: the adoption of digital payments. She framed her discussion around the BC Sakhi Yojana, a scheme that introduced an army of women banking correspondents.

“This scheme has revolutionised financial inclusion in India. These local agents, often trusted community members like the shopkeeper next door, build strong relationships with their customers. This trust fosters a sense of security and convenience for individuals who may otherwise feel hesitant to engage with traditional banking systems,” Kapoor said.

She added, “This initiative has significantly empowered women in rural areas. Historically, women in many rural communities have been excluded from financial decision-making, often relying on male family members to manage their finances. The BC Sakhi program addresses this issue by providing women with the opportunity to become financial agents themselves. This not only empowers women economically but also fosters trust and understanding within the community.”

Kapoor also noted how banks are implementing educational initiatives and user-friendly processes to encourage adoption and build trust.