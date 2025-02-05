Paramount and Nielsen sign multi-year deal for measurement and analytics

New Delhi: Paramount Global and Nielsen have signed a new, multi-year deal, effective immediately.

The partnership includes measurement for all Paramount platforms: national and local broadcast, all cable networks, and streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Paramount has licensed new Nielsen services as part of the agreement, including Advanced Audiences, Big Data + Panel, Ad-Supported Streaming Platform Ratings, Nielsen ONE Ads for Connected Television, and National out-of-home expansion to inform advertising, programming and licensing strategies.

Karthik Rao, Nielsen CEO and George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS and Co-CEO, Paramount Global made the announcement today.

“We are thrilled to resume our partnership with Paramount, as their leaders continue to build one of the strongest brands in entertainment,” said Rao. “Our trusted data shows how Paramount’s content and advertising strategy is thriving across every platform, across all ages and demos. As Paramount continues its evolution into a next-generation media company, we’re proud to play a critical role and know this deal will be a win for everyone: Nielsen, Paramount and all of our joint advertising partners.” “Paramount and Nielsen are committed to addressing Television’s multiplatform future to the benefit of all of our stakeholders. Karthik and his team continue to meet the needs of our marketplace across all our platforms, and we are incredibly pleased to reinforce and reinvigorate our deal with our longtime partner,” said Cheeks. “Paramount Global’s ratings wins reported today are just one of many successes we look forward to with Nielsen as we build upon this new future together.”