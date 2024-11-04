Nielsen gets MRC approval for first-party streaming data integration

New Delhi: The Media Rating Council (MRC) approved the integration of first-party live-streaming data into Nielsen’s accredited National Television service and renewed accreditation for Nielsen’s National Panel measurement.

In a press statement, Nielsen wrote, “This vote of confidence in Nielsen’s first-party data integration makes Nielsen the first accredited live-streaming solution with person-level granularity. The approval of first-party data integration bolsters all streaming measurements moving forward.

“We’re thrilled and humbled to earn first-party approval from the MRC. It’s a great affirmation of Nielsen’s ability to innovate at the speed of the market while doing so in a safe and verified way,” said Nielsen CEO Karthik Rao. “With time-tested methodologies like our accredited persons panel and precise new solutions for the streaming era, we believe Nielsen is right where the industry needs us to be—at the convergence of all the ways people watch content. This will give the industry a true view of linear and streaming viewing like never before.”

“We congratulate Nielsen on the renewal of accreditation of its National Television Panel Measurement and on receiving approval to integrate its first-party streaming data into the panel measurement,” said George Ivie, CEO and Executive Director of the MRC. “This was a significant effort and we appreciate Nielsen’s ongoing commitment to the MRC accreditation process.”