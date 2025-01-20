Lack of cross measurement hampering monetisation in sports genre: Sanjog Gupta of JioStar

New Delhi: While the features and content in live sports and media & entertainment, in general, have evolved rapidly, monetisation models have struggled to keep up, said Sanjog Gupta, CEO, Sports, JioStar.

Speaking at the India Digital Summit organised by IAMAI in New Delhi, Gupta highlighted the disparity between technological advancements and monetisation strategies.

He pointed out, "Monetisation models for live sport and for media and entertainment, in general, have not evolved at the same pace as features, content, and storytelling have evolved."

Gupta discussed the challenges of cross-screen data measurement, commenting, "We still don't have cross-screen data measurement which allows you to measure the level of engagement for a fan who moves from one screen to the other. Almost 70% of all digital viewers of IPL 2024 had also watched IPL on the big screen, but there is no way to measure this overlap accurately."

Gupta also highlighted the untapped potential in video and commerce convergence, where "the ability to shop for something or buy something or engage with video and make a purchase while the video is still going on is still in a primitive stage."

While social media platforms are exploring this better than streaming products, Gupta believes that technology can enable more engaging user experiences and create new monetisation models for streams and broadcasts that haven't been fully explored yet.

Gupta said that the proliferation of cheap internet, mobile phones, digital literacy, democratisation of content creation, and decentralisation of media, along with more content choices at audiences’ end, has boosted the growth of sports in India.

He added, “With more choices in the hands of the audience than ever before, we are also more distracted than ever. It’s a war for attention, typically won by someone who can grab it, changing how content is served and consumed.”

Talking about media decentralisation, he explained that earlier, audiences simply asked, “What are you watching and where?” Today, the experience is evolving, where gestures with wearable tech can grant access to the world. “Digital delight and what defines experiences have changed dramatically, and consumers’ expectations for delight from digital experiences have risen significantly,” he commented.

Gupta highlighted how digital advancements have transformed sports production and consumption. He remarked that watching matches on a 6-inch screen, once unthinkable, has become the norm.

Reflecting on the India tour of Australia, Gupta shared how the entire broadcast was managed from Mumbai using fibre connectivity. Gupta said, “A key moment featured Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan arguing about who was responsible for Yashaswi Jaiswal's run-out. The debate took place between a hologram of Manjrekar, transmitted to the MCG, and Pathan, who was physically present at the venue. They engaged in real-time, enabled by advanced connectivity. The feed travelled from the venue to Mumbai, then back to Melbourne, and finally returned to the audience—all in less than a fraction of a second."

He added that this shift has reduced on-site crews from 85 to 25, underscoring technology's impact on operational efficiency and global connectivity.

When it comes to how digital has impacted sports content consumption, Gupta highlighted that the Indian Premier League (IPL) has transformed from a single broadcast feed to a highly personalised viewing experience, driven by rapid digitisation and technological advancements.

“Till about 2017, IPL was just one feed—you tuned into a channel and watched one broadcast,” said Gupta. “The last IPL featured 25 feeds, covering 10 languages and interest-based feeds—for kids, Gen Z, and core cricket fans.”

He added, “Today, IPL viewership in English is under 7%. All other languages, including Bhojpuri—a breakout success—constitute 94% of viewership.”

Highlighting technology’s role, Gupta stated, “The game remains the same, but each audience segment is served a unique product. This level of personalisation ensures we meet the expectations of every cohort.”

Gupta went ahead to throw light on the impact of AI on sports production, noting, “World of sports, AI is getting affected by it 100%. I think we are just stepping into what sports in the age of AI looks like.”

He elaborated on how AI is already helping generate hundreds of highlight variations, from 2-minute clips to 60-minute summaries focused on specific players like Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya. Gupta explained, “At the end of a match, we could potentially generate close to infinite variations of highlights,” using machine learning.

AI’s ability to detect players and display real-time stats during broadcasts is another significant change, with cameras now identifying players on the field, displaying their names and stats even in crowded scenes. “We are taking baby steps, but what AI will do in the future, given the sheer volume of data being generated, is almost unimaginable.”

Gupta emphasised the potential of technology in enhancing sports experiences, particularly in Indian sports. He pointed out, “When it comes to Indian sports, smart stadiums and using technology to enhance experiences is definitely an area we are far behind global standards.”

He gave the example of Manchester City's innovative fan engagement using scarves with sensors to measure heart rates and emotional reactions. Gupta also shared an IPL initiative, where a decibel meter recorded the loudest cheer of IPL 2024, which was MS Dhoni's entrance at 130 decibels, showcasing how technology can deeply engage fans.

Gupta highlighted the role of technology in the growth of emerging sports like Kabaddi and Kho Kho, stating that digital platforms have enabled these sports to reach audiences globally. He shared a notable example of a Kabaddi showcase in Melbourne, where 5,500 of the 6,000-seat stadium were filled, with almost half of them being Australians. Gupta emphasised, "This boundaryless world allows these sports to find niches that will sustain them over time."

Looking ahead, Gupta shared on stage that the goal is to increasingly hyper-personalise experiences to cater to smaller niches and audience segments.

He said, “Today, we have 25 feeds serving different interest groups, geographies, and demographics. The aim is to reach an ideal state where each person experiences the game uniquely. For instance, a fan of Virat Kohli gets coverage tailored to meet their appetite for seeing Virat Kohli.”