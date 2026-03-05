New Delhi: Somewhere on the internet right now, a website is publishing dozens of articles it did not write, about topics it does not understand, for readers it does not care about. It looks like a lifestyle blog. It reads like one too, mostly.

But every word, every image, every breathless headline is generated by an AI system running on autopilot, and the only thing it is really designed to do is get your eyeballs in front of an ad.

The operation, which researchers at DoubleVerify's Fraud Lab have named “AutoBait,” spans more than 200 websites. Each one presents itself as an independent lifestyle publication. In reality, all of them share the same AI-generated articles and images, mass-produced using a templated system that costs just a few dollars per page to run.

From 2$ to hundreds of ad slots

The economics of AI slop are brutally simple. A single slideshow-style article costs less than $2.25 to produce. Yet each article can stretch to 56 slides, with up to eight ad banners per slide refreshing every few seconds. That is hundreds of distinct advertising opportunities from a single piece of throwaway content.

A network of this scale can generate tens of thousands of pages per month, each packed with millions of ad-serving opportunities. Even if only a fraction of those impressions are filled, the scheme generates serious revenue. After the initial production cost is recovered, everything else is profit.

What makes AutoBait particularly troubling is how deliberately its content is designed to manipulate. The exposed code reveals prompts that instruct the AI to lead with "the most sensational or shocking points" and to pour "fear, anger, shock, and relief" into every paragraph. Headlines are written in blunt, alarming language calculated to make anxious readers click.

The images are just as calculated. The system instructs its AI image generator to produce photos that look like they were casually snapped on a smartphone by a real person, raw and unfiltered. The code explicitly forbids anything that looks like it was generated by AI, a candid admission, written into the machinery itself, that the whole operation depends on fooling people.

What this costs real journalism

Every ad dollar absorbed by a fake AI content site is a dollar that never reaches a real publisher investing in original reporting. As AI generation costs keep falling, the volume of this content will only grow, making it harder for quality publishers to compete for programmatic ad budgets.

Researchers who uncovered and analyzed the AutoBait network report that thousands of similar AI slop sites have already appeared in 2026 alone, operating across multiple languages. AutoBait is not an anomaly. It is a template being copied across the internet at speed.

Detection tools are improving, and some advertisers are already being shielded from networks like this one. But the operators of these schemes can spin up new domains and rotate their systems faster than manual review processes can follow.

For every AI slop factory that gets caught, many more are quietly running in the background, pulling money from an advertising industry that is only beginning to understand the scale of what it is up against.