New Delhi: Digital Culture Group (DCG) has introduced Resonance Pathway, a new feature within its Audience Resonance Index (ARI) platform, designed to connect cultural, emotional and economic signals with audience behaviour in real time.

The update is positioned as a tool for marketers and agencies seeking to understand how audiences respond across the consumer journey.

The company said Resonance Pathway provides a framework for mapping audience influence from awareness through to conversion and loyalty, combining cultural indicators with market and behavioural data.

“With Resonance Pathway, we’re not guessing where consumer culture is going, we’re routing brands directly into it,” said Crystal Foote, Founder and Head of Partnerships at Digital Culture Group.

“By fusing live market context with real-time audience resonance, we turn slow, reactive planning into precise, predictive momentum that keeps marketers permanently in front of demand, not chasing it.”

DCG outlined several key capabilities of the new feature, including live signal integration that incorporates breaking news, economic trends, cultural developments and behavioural shifts into planning workflows. According to the company, this creates a bridge between external events and audience strategy.

The tool also includes journey mapping, tracking changes in audience sentiment across different stages of the marketing funnel and offering recommendations on messaging adjustments. Another component is competitive analysis, which highlights moments where shifts in market indicators or brand sentiment could create opportunities to outperform rivals.

“This technology doesn’t replace strategy, it supercharges it,” Foote said.

“ARI now tells you exactly which audience to reach, the tactics to use, how to resonate across every stage of the consumer journey, and what to say to each audience. It’s not just automation, it’s intelligent, intentional marketing that connects in the moments that matter.”