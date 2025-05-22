What happens when Gen Z is your consumer, your creator, and your critic?

Goa: Gen Z isn’t just another target audience—it’s a cultural force redefining how brands connect, communicate, and create. In a candid panel discussion at Goafest 2025, three industry leaders—Amarjit Singh Batra, Managing Director, Spotify India; Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Nivea India; and Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India—delved into the psychology, preferences, and expectations of this digitally native generation, offering practical insights for brands seeking long-term relevance.

A generation that can’t be ignored

All three panellists unanimously agreed: Gen Z is no longer the next big thing—they are the ‘now.’ “More than 50% of Spotify India’s listener base is under 25,” said Batra. “They’re not just our listeners—they're also our creators, employees, and even fans. For us, Gen Z is embedded across the ecosystem.”

Mehra echoed this sentiment, noting that nearly 80% of Saregama’s revenue across music, short-form content, and live events comes from Gen Z consumers. “Understanding them isn’t a luxury, it’s a survival imperative,” he stated.

Even in traditionally broader-demographic sectors like skincare, Gen Z is rising in influence. “The amount of money Gen Z spends on skincare is significantly higher than previous generations,” said Mehta, underlining the cohort’s evolving purchasing power. “They’re experimenting, exploring beauty trends, and actively seeking brands that resonate with their values.”

Beyond the stereotypes: Gen Z’s defining traits

While older generations may be quick to label Gen Z as distracted or superficial, the panellists offered a more nuanced view. “They’re not distracted, they’re discerning,” said Mehta. “If what you’re saying is meaningful, they’ll engage deeply. But if it’s not, you won’t even get their six seconds.”

Authenticity, purpose, and interactivity emerged as core attributes this generation expects from brands. Batra explained, “Gen Zs are incredibly aware and value real-time interaction. Once they’re convinced, they can become your most loyal fans—but that loyalty has to be earned.” He also highlighted their interest in mental health, work-life balance, and flexible career paths, calling them “the most susceptible to change” and “early adopters.”

Mehra added that Gen Z expects brands to participate in the conversations they care about—be it politics, sustainability, or social justice. “They want to talk, and they want brands to listen. They’ll hold you accountable for what you claim to stand for,” he said.

Culture over celebrities: Evolving brand strategies

For brands that historically relied on star power and legacy appeal, the Gen Z shift poses a creative challenge. “We used to rely on celebrity endorsements, but that doesn't work with Gen Z,” said Mehra. “They trust influencers more, and not just the big ones—micro-influencers resonate more authentically and cost-effectively.”

Mehta shared how Nivea had to shed its old image as a “mum’s brand” and actively reinvent itself for younger consumers. “We go to colleges with fresh batches every year, but we don’t just advertise. We ask how we can support their world—like content creation. Because they don’t shop on the internet. They live on the internet.”

Letting go to move forward

Perhaps the most powerful takeaway from the session was the call for leadership to relinquish control and trust the younger generation—not just as consumers, but as collaborators. “We’ve formally mandated that no one over 30 at Saregama is allowed to make music selections,” revealed Mehra. “Every song I like turns out to be a flop. Every song our 20-somethings choose becomes a hit.”

Mehta agreed, saying Nivea now allows Gen Z brand managers greater autonomy in creative decisions—even if it’s “damn scary.” “They choose influencers, create formats, and we just provide the framework. It’s a leap of faith, but it works.”

Batra emphasised the importance of alignment between internal teams and agency partners. “We don’t treat agencies as outsiders—they’re part of our team. If you're not in sync, you’ll lose the plot,” he said.

Brand purpose is non-negotiable

Purpose is no longer an optional brand layer—it’s foundational. “Being beautifully made isn’t enough anymore. You have to mean something,” said Mehta. She noted that Gen Z values sustainability, social impact, and transparency. “They will fact-check your claims. If your values don’t align with your behaviour, they’ll call you out—and move on.”

Mehra added that content aimed at Gen Z needs to reflect their reality, not just idealised aspirations. “They don’t want fancy. They want relatable. And they want to challenge the status quo. That’s where innovation will come from.”

Meeting them where they are

The digital-first mindset of Gen Z calls for multi-platform strategies. “Social media isn’t a channel, it’s their world,” said Mehra. “TV is largely irrelevant if you want to reach them meaningfully. You need to be present across all digital touchpoints—with a consistent, authentic voice.”

In closing, the panel agreed that connecting with Gen Z requires empathy, openness, and the courage to adapt. “Let younger people take creative calls,” advised Mehra. “We can’t pretend to understand them better than they understand themselves.”

Mehta summarised the shift succinctly: “It’s no longer a question of whether Gen Z matters. We all know they do. The real challenge is learning to speak their language—and meaning it.”

In a world where cultural currency shifts rapidly and brand trust is hard-earned, this panel offered a compelling blueprint for staying relevant: be real, be agile, and above all, be willing to let go.