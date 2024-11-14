WeTwo: Before I announced my pregnancy, I was recognised as a rising star

New Delhi: The fifth submission in the #WeTwo series for equal workplaces is from a marketing professional in the consumer goods space.

“The company had good policies on maternity leave. So two years into the marketing job, when I was expecting, I was confident that my career not be compromised. I had put in a lot of effort and was recognised as a rising star. Since we had been through COVID-19, WFH was an accepted way of functioning too. Yet, while everything was perfect on paper, I was given less work and moved from critical projects I had worked on. I was told by my boss and HR to focus on my baby and assured that I would be back on “my” projects and brands soon. But that never happened. It was almost like starting from scratch. Moving jobs has also proved impossible with an infant. Policies are great on paper but not many want to hire someone with this “liability”.

“It’s not unusual to see a gap between company policies and actual implementation”

Roopa Badrinath

We asked Roopa Badrinath, Founder and Principal Consultant, Turmeric Consulting, to reflect on the submission and how one can overcome it.

Is this a common issue with expecting mothers?

Roopa Badrinath: While we'd hope otherwise, challenges like these are common for expecting and returning mothers. The Aon Voice of Women report, India’s largest study on working women, confirms a prevalent ‘motherhood penalty,’ where maternity leave impacts role assignments, evaluations, promotions, and pay. Many new mothers face reconfigured roles upon returning, despite companies’ best intentions on paper. While not very common, sometimes companies could be facing pushback or resistance from clients for constant replacements on their business, as a result of which an employer will be trying to balance client expectations with fair treatment of expectant and returning mothers.

Are they sidelined at work?

Roopa Badrinath: Many women experience a shift in how they’re perceived and treated once they announce their pregnancy or when they return from their maternity leave. Research and anecdotal evidence indicate that women are often sidelined from critical projects, subtly signalling that they might no longer be seen as fully committed or capable due to the change in their identity with the additional responsibility of being a mother.

Although companies may not explicitly state it, expectant and returning mothers are sometimes removed from visible projects or given less challenging roles by their line managers under the assumption that they will not be able to manage the stress and pressure. This is a form of ‘benevolent sexism’ where the benevolent action is intended to support the woman, while in reality, it is unintentionally disadvantaging a woman’s career growth.

Is the company being patronising or supportive here?

Roopa Badrinath: In this case, the actions may come across as patronising rather than supportive. While encouraging mothers to focus on their new responsibilities is well-intentioned, it often undermines a woman's autonomy and choice about how to balance her roles. Supportive behaviour would ideally involve a carefully curated maternity support program which aims to provide comprehensive support for women during the maternity phase (pre & post), focusing on both career resilience and engagement. In addition, having open conversations, offering flexible options, and encouraging women to participate in projects if they choose to, rather than presuming their reduced availability and commitment.

Specifically, is this something you have seen more of in ad agencies?

Roopa Badrinath: In high-pressure and deadline-driven industries like advertising, where long working hours are still a reality, it is very easy to make an assumption that caregiving cannot be compatible with stringent client deliverables. Although ad agencies vary in their practices, it’s not unusual to see a gap between company policies and actual implementation, especially when managers expect returning mothers to be physically present in the office.

My advice to employers is to build robust systems for reintegrating mothers seamlessly into their roles while ensuring they retain career advancement opportunities. Sensitise managers on inclusive leadership. All these efforts will ensure that companies do not lose out on talent and do not have a broken pipeline of female talent.

For expectant or returning mothers, I would recommend they have open and honest conversations with their line managers about their career aspirations. In addition, they should avail of all the programmes that their company is offering for expectant or returning mothers—mentorship programmes, Employee Resource Groups, upskilling programmes to name a few. Most importantly, they should know their rights by becoming familiar with the Maternity Benefit Act along with its amendments.

It is important for companies to view maternity support as a long-term investment in retaining women rather than just a compliance exercise. Awareness, open communication, and stronger policies around reintegration can help bridge the gap between policy and practice.

Ensuring uninterrupted careers for pregnant women: How corporates can uphold HR policies

Dr AL Sharada

By Dr AL Sharada, Population First.

“In recent years, many corporations have taken progressive steps to ensure gender equality in the workplace, including the protection of pregnant women’s rights. However, translating these policies from HR manuals into actual practice requires intentional, proactive efforts to ensure that pregnant employees can maintain uninterrupted careers.

“There are many reasons why corporations fail to uphold HR policies. Sometimes, the marginalisation of pregnant women stems from misplaced sensitivity. Many senior leaders may feel that they are being protective by relieving women of their responsibilities and relegating them to less demanding roles. Underlying this response is the perception that pregnant women are incapable of continuing their demanding duties. This leads to further marginalisation upon their return to work, as many believe that child care is a woman’s responsibility and that her priorities shift after motherhood, making career pursuit a secondary choice. Thus, social norms, attitudes, and misplaced sensitivity create a gap between the intent expressed in HR policies and the actual creation of inclusive workspaces within the organisation.

“How can we address the gap?

1. Ensure clear, comprehensive maternity leave policies: These policies should go above and beyond industry standards, as outlined in HR manuals. It is essential that they offer not only paid maternity leave but also flexibility in return-to-work arrangements.

2. Many women face challenges reintegrating into the workplace after maternity leave, so offering options like phased returns, remote work, or adjusted hours can ease the transition and help prevent career disruptions.

3. Organise gender sensitisation programs: Educate all personnel on the difference between sensitivity and bias. Sensitivity includes providing ergonomic workspaces, flexibility in scheduling, and regular breaks to address health and comfort during pregnancy. It does not include marginalising pregnant employees at work.

4. Train managers to support pregnant employees: Equip managers with the knowledge to identify the specific needs of pregnant employees and adjust workloads to prevent undue stress. This ensures that employees can perform at their best without compromising their well-being.

5. Establish mentorship and leadership development programs: Clear pathways for advancement and strong support networks can help pregnant women feel valued and empowered to continue their careers.

6. Regularly review and audit policies: It is essential to periodically assess policies to ensure they are effectively meeting the needs of pregnant employees.

“By implementing these measures, corporations not only comply with legal mandates but also strengthen their reputation as inclusive and supportive workplaces. This ultimately benefits both employees and the organization’s long-term success.”

Also Read:

#WeTwo: 'He was way senior. I was silenced. He is still there.'

#WeTwo: “These are opportunities to uphold positive culture, compassion and moral intelligence”

#WeTwo: My boss asked me if I would be comfortable sharing his room…In the second

#WeTwo: Asking a subordinate to share a room is misuse of power dynamics

#WeTwo: Our boss was a flirt… but almost all the women seemed to play along.

#WeTwo: When with one of the women, his gaze would invariably drop to our bosom…

Have an experience to share? Let’s speak up together for equal workplaces. Write to: wetwo@bestmediainfo.com. Confidentiality assured. Click on the links above to learn more about #WeTwo and how it intends to empower equal workplaces.