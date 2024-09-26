WeTwo: “Asking a subordinate to share a room is misuse of power dynamics”

New Delhi: Analysing the second submission in the #WeTwo initiative to create equal workplaces, Dr AL Sharada, Director, Population First, notes that asking a subordinate to share a room is highly inappropriate, especially if the two are from different genders.

Here’s the submission:

“I was shocked when my reporting boss at a relatively new job asked if I would be comfortable sharing a room while we covered a conference in another city. I insisted on a separate room. At the end of the first day, he invited me to join him in his room for a drink. I made an excuse to meet someone and left the hotel.

From then on, he criticised me at every opportunity despite my performance at work, which was appreciated by others. He was among the senior-most in the company. He was generally abusive, irrespective of gender but I felt he was especially harsh on me. I opened up to my husband and some close friends. But there were times when I wished there was someone I could speak to within the company. It was a small organisation with no HR. Thankfully, I was in another city during that entire stint. I'm glad it's over.”

“Respect the sanctity of personal boundaries in professional relationships”

- By Dr.AL Sharada

Mr Sista’s ethical stance against handling cigarette ads, even when they were the highest revenue generators for ad agencies, is well known. Sharon Prabhakar’s account at his memorial, however, left everyone in awe.

She recounted, "It was my first job, and I was asked to present some creatives to a major client. After sharing the creatives, the client said I should accompany him on a tour. I was confused and thought it best to consult Mr Sista. I explained the situation to him, and without saying a word, he called the client and informed him that he would no longer handle his account."

While Mr Sista’s reaction was bold, many of us may not be in a position to take such a stand due to legal procedures surrounding sexual harassment in the workplace. However, a prompt, sensitive, and timely response can still be crucial in addressing such issues.

In the above #WeTwo case, the senior’s action was not appropriate. Asking a subordinate to share a room, regardless of the intent, can create discomfort, a perceived lack of professionalism, and a misuse of power dynamics. Such a request can blur professional boundaries and may lead to an uncomfortable working environment.

Apart from professional boundaries, it is also important to be conscious of the cultural context. It is generally considered inappropriate for a man and a woman to share a room in India, regardless of their hierarchical positions. A senior person making such an offer should be aware of this cultural sensitivity and the sanctity of personal boundaries in professional relationships.

Particularly if the suggestion comes from someone with whom there is no prior familiarity, it can seem inappropriate and intimidating. However, if both parties are comfortable with the arrangement, sharing the room could be acceptable, though not professionally appropriate.

However, same-gender sharing of accommodation is considered acceptable in India, while it is still inappropriate for a senior and a junior to share accommodation in a professional setting. Especially in the NGO sector, it is common to provide shared accommodation for women or men.

Irrespective of how small the organisation is:

1. It should be ensured that there are clear policies and protocols for dealing with workplace harassment or inappropriate conduct.

2. Even without an HR department, a company can organise sensitivity and harassment training for all employees.

3. Put in place a system of anonymous reporting to ensure employees feel safe raising concerns.

3. A third-party HR consultancy/agency working on the issue of sexual harassment at workplaces (SHWP) should be onboarded for guidance and support in dealing with such cases.

4. SHWP should be included in their personnel policy, detailing a formal grievance process with guidelines for handling workplace complaints.

A woman employee placed in such a situation should:

1. Document every instance of inappropriate behaviour and unfair treatment for lodging a formal complaint.

2. Report the behaviour to higher management, if possible, or seek external support such as a legal advisor.

3. Continue to maintain professionalism while setting firm boundaries with the boss.

4. Confide in family, friends and colleagues who could stand as witnesses, if required.

‘Intent does not negate the impact of the behaviour’

While it is possible to misinterpret situations, the fact that the subordinate felt uncomfortable and sensed a pattern of targeting suggests there was at least a perception of unfair treatment. Intent does not negate the impact of the behaviour. Even if the boss was abusive to others, if he was particularly harsh towards her, it suggests there was more to it than just a coincidence.

As regards the senior, the organisation should:

1. Make it mandatory to participate in sensitivity, leadership, and harassment prevention training.

2. Provide clear feedback from management or an external agency on how his behaviour was inappropriate.

3. Regular assessments of his conduct and providing a platform for employees to anonymously report any continued issues.

4. Encouraging a culture of respect, mutual understanding, and professionalism in the workplace.

The boss’s actions indicate a need for better awareness of boundaries and ethical behaviour in the workplace.

While harassment or inappropriate behaviour can happen in any industry, the media sector can sometimes be more prone to such behaviours due to the informal work culture, close working relationships, and pressure-driven environments. However, this does not excuse unprofessional conduct, and media organisations should implement robust policies to address such issues.

Addressing inappropriate behaviour early on through informal channels like peer intervention or mentoring could prevent escalation.

The woman's decision to leave the situation and avoid further confrontation was valid, though unfortunate, especially since the organisation lacked a formal system of addressing such concerns.

