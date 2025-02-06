"We're not afraid to say no": How Centrick builds trust and cultivates long-term partnerships

New Delhi: In today’s fast-paced, cutthroat agency world, where client-agency relationships seem as fragile as a house of cards, how does one ensure long-term success and trust? Ask Roy Menezes, and he’ll tell you: consistency, trust, and a commitment to long-term partnerships.

Menezes, who is the Partner and Chief Creative Officer at Centrick, shared an insight into how most of the agency’s projects are converted into retainers. He said, “It’s much tougher to prove yourself every time. When you’re in the door somewhere, it’s easier to grow vertically within that business than chasing new accounts. I’ve always believed in this. You keep delivering good work, and the trust builds. That trust means brands will keep coming back for more.”

For example, Gauri Kirloskar, MD of Kirloskar Oil Engines, who has been working with Centrick for 5 years now, shared that they began working with Centrick during the Covid period on a social media campaign for a nominal fee. Impressed by the precision and expertise the agency brought to the table, they gradually entrusted Centrick with more responsibilities.

Menezes chuckled, “With Kirloskar, it all started with one project. It grew into one retainer, and now we have seven companies onboard. More keep getting added.”

Kirloskar continued, “Centrick’s passion and pitches have always been very impressive. That’s why we signed them up for many other projects. Yash and Malavika (from the Centrick team) have an exceptional ability to communicate effectively with people who aren’t particularly brand-savvy. Whether it’s articulating what the brand stands for to everyday people or addressing detailed nuances, they excel. Personally, I’m not easy to work with—I’m very particular about grammar and details, but Malavika is amazing in this regard. Very few meet my expectations, but here the combination worked perfectly.”

She added, “We continued working with them on more campaigns. For instance, I was particularly impressed with the work they did on the Vasundhara website. The transformation of Kirloskar Vasundhara’s website was truly remarkable.”

When asked what sets Centrick apart, Kirloskar said, “Centrick has built trust with us, ensuring the brand’s guidelines, tone of voice, and spirit remain intact. They truly understand our needs. It’s not easy to find people who deeply understand branding, but Centrick has taken the effort to work closely with our team and help everyone align with the brand’s essence.”

EFL’s Chief Commercial Officer, Ashvant Shanmugam, too, shared his thoughts on the company’s three-year partnership with Centrick, saying, “The chemistry we’ve had with Centrick has been strong from the very beginning. While our initial conversations in 2022 were online, I would highly recommend brands meet them in person. When we finally met them in Mumbai, their energy really stood out.”

Shanmugam continued, “The first campaign Centrick executed for us was rooted in extensive research and a deep understanding of EFL’s ethos. The level of detail they bring to the table is truly commendable.”

He added, “Our conversations with Centrick go far beyond creative. We delve deeply into strategy, business, and other critical areas. Centrick has truly become an extension of our organisation.”

But what really sets Centrick apart, Menezes said, is their approach to business. Rather than chasing project-based work, they focus on building relationships that turn into retainers. “When you have a retainer, it’s like having a solid foundation,” he explained. “Projects are just the cherry on the cake. They’re added revenue when the base is already set. Consistency is key.”

And that’s where the true magic happens—consistency. Menezes points to iconic brands like Fevicol, Asian Paints, and Airtel, which built their identities over time due to the steady, consistent work of agencies that truly understood the brand’s voice.

“Projects are the death of a brand,” Menezes stated. “You can’t build a brand with changing agencies and inconsistent work. One agency’s tone is completely different from another's. It’s confusing. That’s why brands lose their identity.”

The power to say “No”

Menezes believes that the ability to say no and hold firm opinions has become a cornerstone of successful agency-client relationships.

“What’s really beautiful for us, especially with brands like Kirloskar and EFL, is their appreciation for our ability to push back,” Menezes said. “We often go back to them and say, ‘Hey, this won’t work,’ or ‘No, we can’t deliver this in such a short timeframe because it won’t meet the quality we strive for.’”

According to Menezes, this candid approach strengthens trust. “Clients value it when we have an opinion and stand by it. Whether it’s rejecting a creative, disagreeing with an association, or suggesting a different approach, they see the value in those insights,” he shared.

He highlighted Kirloskar as an example: “At Kirloskar, we’ve earned the position of being the final sign-off for many brand initiatives. That trust stems from the fact that we’ve consistently stood our ground to protect and enhance their brand integrity,” Menezes explained.

Menezes believes this dynamic reflects a larger trend in agency-client relationships today. “When agencies have a voice and are unafraid to use it, it’s not just about delivering campaigns—it’s about being a true partner in building the brand. And that’s something clients are increasingly appreciating,” he commented.

Transparency with clients drives profitability

For Menezes, transparency isn’t just a buzzword—it’s a business strategy that has been instrumental in driving profitability for the agency.

“We have a very transparent way of working, and we don’t shy away from sharing that with clients. When we present costs, we include everything—resources, salaries, infrastructure costs, and a clear profit multiplier, whether it’s 2X or 3X depending on the brand,” Menezes explained.

Unlike traditional practices where clients are given a lump-sum cost, Centrick breaks it down in detail. “Clients see exactly who’s working on their brand, what their salaries are, and what the infrastructure costs entail. The profit margin is also clearly stated. So, when it comes to negotiations, they know they’re only negotiating on the profit margin—not the rest,” he added.

Menezes highlighted how this openness builds trust and minimises disputes. “In that honesty lies the roadblock to excessive negotiation. Clients see the value and realise there’s only so much to negotiate on. It simplifies the process and helps both sides focus on delivering results,” he said.

This transparent approach, Menezes believes, has not only fostered stronger client relationships but also contributed significantly to Centrick’s profitability. “Transparency in costs has been a game-changer for us. It builds trust, keeps things straightforward, and ensures both parties see the value in the partnership,” he concluded.

Centrick’s growth strategy

Menezes outlined the agency’s growth strategy, highlighting the importance of vertical expansion and strategic partnerships. "We've been steadily growing verticals through strategic alliances," Menezes said. "For instance, our collaboration with One One Six Network allows us to bring in any celebrity from anywhere in the world for any brand, while our partnership with Brightbrain enables seamless performance media delivery across digital platforms."

Looking ahead, Menezes is optimistic about continued growth. "With new markets opening up for EFL and Kirloskar expanding their product lines, we expect our retainers to increase," he said. "We’ve also recently signed on Kirloskar Solar, which will further contribute to our growth."

Describing Centrick’s approach as a marathon, not a sprint, Menezes emphasised that the agency will never grow beyond 20 people at a time. "Quality of output—whether it’s creativity, work, or thought—remains our priority," he said. While Malvika and Yash are building a strong second line, Menezes stressed that they will not expand until that line is solid. "I don't want to jump from 20 to 200 overnight, as it would compromise the quality we deliver to clients like Kirloskar," he added.

The investors’ take

For Vistasp Hodiwala and Vikram Gaikwad, co-founders of Underdog and investors in Centrick, the agency’s 5-year journey has been “intense madness”.

Speaking to BestMediaInfo.com on Centrick’s fifth anniversary, they reflected on how the agency’s journey began just one month before being hit by the global pandemic. Despite the challenges, Hodiwala admitted that Centrick never truly felt the full brunt of the pandemic’s impact. "But we never really felt, honestly speaking, even the effect of the pandemic," he said.

"From the word go, it was sailing," he added. "We knew we could account for the people, the investments, all of that." Hodiwala credited the agency’s strong foundation and its ability to adapt quickly to shifting circumstances, especially during tough times. "Most of it is thanks to the way he has steered the ship," he noted, referring to Menezes, the agency’s founder.

Even as clients have moved on, Hodiwala highlighted that Centrick always found a "ready cushion of clients who have come in," ensuring smooth transitions.

Menezes then elaborated on Centrick’s unique position in the market: “We are not an agency, a social media agency, or a website company. Our focus is clear: everything we do revolves around design and communication.”

While both Hodiwala and Gaikwad described their role in Centrick’s operations as limited to mentorship, Menezes was quick to jump in and said, adding that if the team ever encountered challenges, they could tap into Gaikwad’s expertise in art and design, as well as Vispy’s mastery of the English language.

Menezes also shared, “Both of them have been leaders in various agencies, and I can lean on them for leadership advice. What's beautiful is that they’ve left the day-to-day operations to us, offering guidance without micromanaging. It’s a partnership built on independence but with collective support. They’re equal partners, and it’s a balance that gives us the cushion to learn while maintaining the freedom to navigate the system.”

Gaikwad added that while the cultures of both agencies are different, fundamentally, they are aligned. "For example, we both don’t have business heads and look into strategy ourselves."

Hodiwala emphasised that both Centrick and Underdog have not pursued business indiscriminately. "That is not one of our criteria, to be very honest."

(L - R): Vikram Gaikwad, Vistasp Hodiwala and Roy Menezes

Employees as the true brand advocates

When asked about their journey with Centrick and what has kept them committed to the agency, Malavika Shah, Chief Operating Officer, and Yash Chauhan, Head of Aesthetics, who have been with Centrick since its inception and now form part of the leadership team, shared their thoughts.

Reflecting on her journey, Shah said, “The biggest reason I’ve stayed is because the company invests in our growth. I started as a freelance writer with just one client, and now I manage everything. The mutual investment in each other makes it hard to leave.”

Chauhan echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the respect and strong bonds that have defined his experience. “There are two things that stand out for me over these five years: respect and bonds,” he said. “It’s the respect I’ve earned here and the respect I have for Vikram, Vispy, Malz, and Roy. The bonds with the team—and even with clients—are special. I don’t think I would have reached a point where I could speak directly with Gauri Kirloskar (one of Centrick’s long-term clients) and share a meal with her if I had kept switching agencies. That’s something truly rewarding.”

Independent vs. network agencies

Menezes pointed out that while independent agencies like Centrick excel in specialised offerings, they face limitations compared to network agencies. “There are certain things we can offer, and some we can’t—like media buying, for instance. This means brands often have to sign multiple retainers, which adds complexity in terms of paperwork and management. It’s a roadblock we’re trying to address through alliances, partnerships, and associations,” he explained.

Despite these challenges, Menezes emphasised the unique value independent agencies bring to the table. “We operate in a very different category, offering more focused and personalised solutions, which many brands still seek. It’s about finding the right balance and building partnerships that complement our strengths.”

However, Gaikwad added, “Bigger brands outlook towards smaller and independent setups is changing. They want to work with the right set of people rather than go by the network agencies’ might.

Hodiwala noted how the appeal of independent agencies is growing due to their agility and accessibility.

“A lot of bigger agencies are under enormous pressure. We tend to think that independent agencies like ours have a lot to complain about, but the reality is that many clients now prefer to deal with senior people directly. They want faster responses and access to decision-makers,” Hodiwala shared.

He pointed out that, for some clients, larger agencies can sometimes hinder efficiency. “Many clients feel that bigger agencies are often an excuse to slow down work. While this isn’t universally true, it does happen, and there have been instances where clients have switched to medium-sized agencies. They know they’ll get good creative support and can directly reach the entrepreneur or creative director to resolve issues quickly,” he explained.

Hodiwala acknowledged the strengths of both big and independent agencies but emphasised the unique advantages of smaller players. “It’s not about one being better than the other—it’s about what works for a particular client. Independent agencies with the right size and structure offer personalised attention and flexibility that some clients value more than the scale of larger agencies. It’s really horses for courses,” he concluded.

Would Centrick get acquired?

While confirming that acquisition discussions have taken place, Menezes revealed that Centrick remains cautious and discerning in its approach.

"People have come to us, and we've had three meetings with networks so far—one is still ongoing," Menezes shared. "But here's the thing: had we been a loss-making agency, the acquisition would’ve been quicker. For profitable agencies like ours, the conversation becomes more complex because buyers have to pay a premium."

Drawing parallels with past acquisitions, Menezes noted that exceptions like Taproot and 22feet were driven by the acquiring networks’ strategic needs. "Dentsu needed Taproot more than Taproot needed Dentsu at the time. Similarly, Tribal needed 22feet. Those were exceptional cases. But for other acquisitions, especially of agencies struggling with scalability or profitability, the deal often comes at a discounted cost. That’s where Centrick is different—we’re not in that position."

Menezes emphasised that Centrick isn’t looking for an exit just for financial gain. "If we ever become part of a network, it has to be at the right price, the right time, and with the right valuation. But for us, the real question is: what investment will you make into Centrick?"

He explained that the agency’s focus is on growth and capability building, not just being bought out. "We ask potential buyers: Will you invest in growing a tech division? Will you help us bring media in-house? Will you provide resources to scale from X to 10X or even 100X?" Menezes said.

For Centrick, the decision isn’t about rushing into an acquisition for the sake of it but about finding a partner who shares the vision of scaling the agency meaningfully. "It’s not about the money," Menezes concluded. "It’s about what you can do for Centrick—because that’s what will ultimately define the success of any partnership."