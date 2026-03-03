- Mar 03, 2026 12:00 IST
Effie Asia Pacific names McCann India’s Dheeraj Sinha Head of Jury for 2026
Along with Sinha, Cheryl Goh, Group Head of Marketing, Sustainability, Loyalty and Support for Grab, has also been appointed as the Head of Jury. Read more...
- Mar 03, 2026 11:43 IST
Holi 2026 ads shift from colour spectacle to meaning-led stories and social-first playbooks
Brands tap kindness, confidence, friendship and emotions through short films, creators, AI-led storytelling and on-ground stunts, with togetherness as the recurring theme. Read more...
- Mar 03, 2026 10:50 IST
Dabur to pick minority stake in RAS Beauty for Rs 60 crore under Dabur Ventures
RAS Beauty, founded by Shubhika Jain along with her sister Suramya Jain and mother Sangeeta Jain, is a Raipur-based digital-first “farm-to-face” skincare brand positioned in the natural beauty segment. Read more...
- Mar 03, 2026 10:45 IST
Infectious bags integrated creative and digital mandate for BKT Tyres’ India biz portfolio
The mandate (both mainline and digital) to Infectious spans BKT’s tyre business in India, covering both its established Off-Highway Tyres (OHT) portfolio as well as its newly launched On-Highway tyre range. Read more...
- Mar 03, 2026 10:38 IST
Zee to exit English entertainment; re-enter sports with 4 channels
Zee Café remained one of the legacy English entertainment brands that continued operations despite the genre’s shrinking economics. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Mar 3, 2026
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update