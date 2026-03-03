Advertisment

0

Advertising Marketing

Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Mar 3, 2026

Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
Updated On
New Update
BMI-Logo
  • Mar 03, 2026 12:00 IST

    Effie Asia Pacific names McCann India’s Dheeraj Sinha Head of Jury for 2026

    Along with Sinha, Cheryl Goh, Group Head of Marketing, Sustainability, Loyalty and Support for Grab, has also been appointed as the Head of Jury. Read more...



  • Mar 03, 2026 11:43 IST

    Holi 2026 ads shift from colour spectacle to meaning-led stories and social-first playbooks

    Brands tap kindness, confidence, friendship and emotions through short films, creators, AI-led storytelling and on-ground stunts, with togetherness as the recurring theme. Read more...



  • Mar 03, 2026 10:50 IST

    Dabur to pick minority stake in RAS Beauty for Rs 60 crore under Dabur Ventures

    RAS Beauty, founded by Shubhika Jain along with her sister Suramya Jain and mother Sangeeta Jain, is a Raipur-based digital-first “farm-to-face” skincare brand positioned in the natural beauty segment. Read more...



  • Mar 03, 2026 10:45 IST

    Infectious bags integrated creative and digital mandate for BKT Tyres’ India biz portfolio

    The mandate (both mainline and digital) to Infectious spans BKT’s tyre business in India, covering both its established Off-Highway Tyres (OHT) portfolio as well as its newly launched On-Highway tyre range. Read more...



  • Mar 03, 2026 10:38 IST

    Zee to exit English entertainment; re-enter sports with 4 channels

    Zee Café remained one of the legacy English entertainment brands that continued operations despite the genre’s shrinking economics. Read more...

    zee cafe hd z cafe



digital Marketing advertising television
Advertisment