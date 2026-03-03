Effie Asia Pacific names McCann India’s Dheeraj Sinha Head of Jury for 2026

New Delhi: Effie Asia Pacific has appointed Dheeraj Sinha, CEO of McCann India, as its Head of Jury for the 2026 Awards Competition.

Along with Sinha, Cheryl Goh, Group Head of Marketing, Sustainability, Loyalty and Support for Grab, has also been appointed as the Head of Jury.

They will be part of the Judging Committee that will lead the jury in evaluating and celebrating the most effective work in the region.

Over his career, Sinha has helped build and transform some of the region’s most ambitious brands, including but not limited to PepsiCo, Uber, Spotify, Amazon, Tata AIG and ITC Aashirwad, translating consumer insight, culture, and creativity into measurable growth.

He wears many hats, being an author, podcast host, and current President of the Advertising Club (AdClub) of India. He has been a speaker at global platforms like the Cannes Lions and is a frequent jury member at competitions, including the APAC Effie Awards.

On his appointment, Sinha said, “I am honoured to serve as a Head of Jury, the Effies represent the gold standard for effectiveness, recognising ideas that create real business impact. We are living through a time when creativity, data and technology are converging to unlock new dimensions of growth, and I am particularly excited to see how brands across APAC are harnessing this to drive meaningful outcomes. I look forward to working with an exceptional jury panel to evaluate and celebrate ideas that not only inspire but demonstrate the power of creativity as a true multiplier for business.”

Part of the early founding team at Grab, Goh leads the full marketing remit across Grab’s ecosystem, which encompasses product marketing, communications, and growth, while also driving the company’s sustainability agenda and customer experience operations across the region.

Her role spans across all of Grab’s business verticals and oversees the full business P&L of Grab’s loyalty programs.

On her appointment, Goh said, “I am deeply honoured to be appointed as a Head of Jury for the APAC Effie Awards. The Effies have always represented what I believe matters most in our craft – creativity that creates real impact. In today’s fast-moving world of AI, platforms, and ever-evolving ways to reach customers, the balance between imagination and measurable results have never been more important. I’m excited to celebrate work that proves brilliant ideas can also deliver meaningful business outcomes.”

The 2026 entry season closes soon, with the final deadline for entry applications on 9 March.