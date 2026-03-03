Dabur to pick minority stake in RAS Beauty for Rs 60 crore under Dabur Ventures

New Delhi: Dabur India has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a minority stake in luxury skincare D2C company RAS Beauty.

RAS Beauty is the first investment from Dabur Ventures, launched in October 2025, with the intent to acquire a stake in high-potential, new-age D2C businesses that demonstrate strong growth potential and are closely aligned with Dabur’s long-term strategic vision.

Dabur plans to invest approximately Rs 60 Crore in RAS Beauty.

RAS Beauty, founded by Shubhika Jain along with her sister Suramya Jain and mother Sangeeta Jain, is a Raipur-based digital-first “farm-to-face” skincare brand positioned in the natural beauty segment.

Dabur said RAS has recorded a three-year CAGR of around 75% and an annual recurring revenue close to Rs 100 crore.

Dabur executive director and group head (corporate strategy) Abhinav Dhall said the company expects the premium beauty segment to see strong growth over the next decade and that RAS Beauty is “well positioned to capture the emerging opportunity.”

Abhinav Dhall, Executive Director – Group Head Corporate Strategy, Dabur India, said, “We are very impressed with the passion and commitment with which Shubhika Jain and her family have built RAS Beauty, always keeping the consumer at the forefront. RAS offers a distinct skincare value proposition at the confluence of nature, science and luxury. We believe that the premium beauty segment will witness strong growth in the coming decade, and RAS Beauty is well-positioned to capture the emerging opportunity.”

RAS Beauty Private Limited co-founder and CEO Ms Shubhika Jain said, "We have been inspired by Dabur's 141-year legacy of building purpose-led, trusted consumer brands. Dabur has proved that nature, science, and consumer trust can coexist at scale, and that is exactly what we are building at RAS. This investment will enable us to accelerate our omnichannel presence, deepen our R&D capabilities, and invest in brand and team building, all in pursuit of our longer-term goal of making RAS a leading name in Indian luxury skincare, at home and globally, while staying true to our core values.”