New Delhi: Holi campaigns in 2026 are leaning into two clear shifts. Brands are moving beyond colour-as-spectacle to colour-as-meaning, using the festival to talk about kindness, confidence, friendship and everyday choices.

At the same time, marketers are spreading the playbook across formats, be it short digital films, creator-led narratives, AI-enabled storytelling and large, social-first activations, designed for feeds as much as for festive gatherings.

From Surf Excel’s message-led storytelling to Instamart’s street spectacle and McDowell’s Soda’s creator-powered “Yaari Jam”, the 2026 Holi slate shows brands chasing participation and recall, while keeping the festival’s core emotion, togetherness, at the centre.

Below is the list of 2026 Holi campaigns that BestMediaInfo.com has curated for its audience.

Surf Excel’s Holi film highlights kindness and shared celebrations

Surf Excel has released a new Holi film built around the message “Jo Daag Duriyaan Mitade, Woh Daag Acche Hain.” The campaign focuses on the idea that the festival becomes more meaningful when moments of joy are shared with others. Set against colourful Holi celebrations, the film portrays small acts of kindness that help bridge differences and bring people together.

Parachute advansed’s Holi film urges consumers to embrace colours with confidence

Marico has rolled out a Holi campaign for Parachute Advansed Gold Coconut Hair Oil built around the line “Na Na Wali Nahi, Nariyal Wali Holi.” The initiative draws on the insight that many people hesitate to play Holi due to concerns about hair damage. The campaign includes a digital film, dermatologist-led educational reels, influencer content, and on-ground creator engagements in Mumbai. Conceptualised by Tonic Worldwide, the film depicts people embracing Holi colours without hesitation.

Crompton launches Holi campaign with AI-powered film ‘Bina ruke, jyaada chale

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals has released an AI-powered digital film titled ‘Bina Ruke, Jyaada Chale’ for Holi. Set against neighbourhood celebrations filled with colour, water balloons and playful hose-pipe battles, the film links uninterrupted festivities with steady water flow from pumps. The narrative follows friends and families celebrating through the day, contrasting weak water pressure with strong, continuous flow. Using AI-enabled storytelling and vibrant festive visuals, the campaign captures the rhythm of Holi celebrations while highlighting pump performance.

Home Credit India’s Holi film connects festive joy with confident financial choices

Home Credit India has launched a Holi-themed musical campaign titled #KahoEMIKoHaan, focusing on how consumers approach financial decisions such as opting for EMIs or loans. Set against festive celebrations, the film follows everyday situations where people hesitate to make purchases or financial commitments. As the narrative unfolds, digital prompts and app interactions help characters move from doubt to confident choices. The campaign uses relatable moments and music-led storytelling to reflect changing attitudes towards credit and aspiration.

Motovolt’s ‘apni ride, apna rang’ film brings creators together for Holi”

Motovolt Mobility has released a Holi-themed digital film campaign titled ‘Apni Ride, Apna Rang’, featuring regional influencers. Shot on the streets of Kolkata with Deodar Street as the backdrop, the film captures a festive morning that gradually turns into a lively Holi celebration. Bringing together creators from different content niches, the narrative moves from individual moments to collective festivities, including colour exchanges, playful banter and electric bike rides. Conceptualised in-house and executed with influencer marketing partner Brandsadvert, the campaign is built around creator-led storytelling to reflect the spirit and spontaneity of Holi celebrations.

McDowell’s Soda brings Tanmay Bhat, Kullu, Aishwarya Mohanraj, Anuj Gupta together for ‘Yaari Jam’

House of McDowell’s Soda has launched a Holi-themed campaign titled ‘Yaari Jam: Holi on Wheels’, centred on friendship and shared celebrations. The activation featured creators and comedians Tanmay Bhat, Aaditya Kulshreshtha (Kullu), Aishwarya Mohanraj and Anuj Gupta. Set in an arena-style environment, the event combined high-performance car drifting with colour bursts and paint explosions, creating a visually driven Holi celebration captured through in-car cameras. The campaign forms part of the brand’s “Firsts with Friends” platform and was conceptualised by Publicis Groupe India’s Team Spirit, with creative involvement from Saatchi & Saatchi India.

Haldiram’s frames Holi celebrations around gujiya, thandai and togetherness

Haldiram’s has introduced a Holi campaign titled “Holi Ke Rang, Gujiya Aur Thandai Ke Sang,” alongside a range of festive hampers. The initiative highlights traditional Holi treats such as kesar gujiya and coconut dry fruit gujiya, paired with thandai for festive gatherings and gifting. The campaign centres on the role of food in Holi celebrations, bringing together colours, sweets and savoury snacks during family get-togethers and house parties.

Instamart’s giant water gun turns Gurgaon roads into a pre-holi spectacle

Instamart carried out a Holi-themed activation in Gurgaon featuring a truck-mounted giant water gun that moved across several parts of the city. The oversized installation, designed to resemble a water blaster, attracted attention from commuters and pedestrians and was widely shared on social media.

Medusa’s Holi campaign ‘mehsoos kar, har rang’ focuses on emotions behind colours”

Medusa Beverages has rolled out a Holi campaign titled ‘Mehsoos Kar, Har Rang,’ focusing on the emotions associated with the festival rather than its visual spectacle. The campaign links different colours with human feelings, portraying red as love, yellow as fun and blue as calm. Through a digital film and visual storytelling, the narrative highlights how Holi celebrations are shaped by shared experiences and emotional connections.