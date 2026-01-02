Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Jan 2, 2026

0

BestMediaInfo Bureau
  • Jan 02, 2026 11:17 IST

    2025: When digital became the default as TV watched from the sidelines

    2026 will depend less on legacy strength and more on how it fits into this newer planning logic, where attention has to be earned repeatedly and quickly. Read more...



  • Jan 02, 2026 10:54 IST

    Pallavi Singh moves on from VIDA World

    She was Head of Customer Experience and Revenue; her next role is yet to be announced. Read more...



  • Jan 02, 2026 10:48 IST

    Tarun Garg becomes first Indian to lead Hyundai Motor India as MD and CEO in 29 years

    Tarun Garg
    Garg has earlier served HMIL as Head of Sales, Service and Marketing, and later as Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer. Read more...



  • Jan 02, 2026 10:45 IST

    Quint Digital to invest $7.97 million in Lee Enterprises’ $50 million private placement

    Deal at $3.25 a share to lift Quint Digital’s stake in Nasdaq-listed Lee to 14.85%; closing expected in 45–60 days. Read more...



  • Jan 02, 2026 10:41 IST

    DD Free Dish lists 17 regional channels for free MPEG-4 pilot slots till March 31, 2026

    TV9 Kannada, Mazhavil Manorama, ABP Ananda, ABP Majha and ABP Asmita among the successful broadcasters in Prasar Bharati’s 93rd allotment process. Read more...



  • Jan 02, 2026 10:39 IST

    ChatGPT usage rose 160% in 2025, pushing brands from SEO to AI visibility

    The separation between “digital” and “legacy” media is shrinking. While offline ad spending is declining and online is rising in double digits, Hivemind flags connected TV as a major indicator of the convergence, driven by an upswing in CTV video consumption. Read more...



  • Jan 02, 2026 10:03 IST

    India's KFC and Pizza Hut operators merge in $934 million deal

    KFC and Pizza Hut operators to create 3,000-plus outlet network; synergy gains pegged at Rs 210–225 crore a year from second full year. Read more...



