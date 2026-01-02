Pallavi Singh moves on from VIDA World

New Delhi: Pallavi Singh has moved on from VIDA World, where she was Head of Customer Experience and Revenue.

Singh had joined Vida in April 2022. At VIDA World, Singh led customer experience and revenue strategy, spanning business, brand and consumer touchpoints.

Prior to this, she worked as a Marketing Director at BMW India from 2019 until 2021.

Before this, she served as Head of Marketing at Morris Garages India for a span of close to two years, from 2017 to 2019.

She also worked with Harley-Davidson Motor Company as an Assistant Manager - Marketing in 2009. In 2013 she was appointed as the Director of Marketing, a post in which she served till 2017.

She started her career with Yamaha Motor- India in the year 2007.