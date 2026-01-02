New Delhi: B Sridhar, Executive Vice President, Media at Innocean India, has stepped away from his media career, bringing to a close more than three decades in the advertising and communications industry.

Over the course of his career, Sridhar worked with several leading agencies, including Mudra, GroupM, Initiative and Innocean India. His association with Innocean spanned two separate tenures over a combined period of 17 years. During this time, he led the media mandate for Hyundai in his first stint and later oversaw media responsibilities for Kia.

Sridhar’s professional experience includes work across a range of marquee brands such as Samsung, Nestlé, Pepsi Foods and Microsoft, among others. His career has been marked by long-term client relationships and involvement in large-scale media mandates within the Indian advertising ecosystem.

Following his exit from corporate life, Sridhar plans to devote more time to personal interests. He has been a Business Quiz Master at various forums and intends to pursue this engagement more actively going forward. He is also preparing to take up motivational speaking, drawing on his interest in long-distance running to explore themes around discipline, endurance and management.