Tarun Garg becomes first Indian to lead Hyundai Motor India as MD and CEO in 29 years

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India announced that Tarun Garg has assumed charge as the company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Garg is the first Indian national to lead HMIL since its inception 29 years ago.

Garg has over 32 years of experience in the automotive industry, with expertise spanning sales, marketing, distribution, financial management, product strategy and brand communication.

Garg has earlier served HMIL as Head of Sales, Service and Marketing, and later as Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer.

HMIL said the company will focus on future-ready mobility, customer-centricity and the ‘Make in India’ agenda under his leadership.

“India’s automotive industry is at an exciting inflection point, driven by innovation, sustainability and evolving customer aspirations. It is an extraordinary honour to lead Hyundai Motor India at this defining moment in our three-decade long journey,” Garg said in a statement. He added that HMIL will reinforce its ‘Make in India’ commitment and position India as a global export hub, aligned with Hyundai’s ‘Progress for Humanity’ vision.

The company said Garg’s leadership priorities will include accelerating EVs, hybrids and connected mobility through a Rs 45,000 crore investment roadmap by FY 2030, strengthening dealer and supplier networks, and deepening customer experience across touchpoints. HMIL also highlighted plans to enhance indigenisation across its plants and expand exports to emerging markets.

HMIL said the company recorded three consecutive years of record sales, achieved its highest-ever profitability and EBITDA margins, and executed what it described as the largest IPO in Indian equity markets in 2024 during his tenure.

The company also credited him with sharpening Hyundai’s SUV focus through profitability, customer experience and digitalisation initiatives.

HMIL also cited Garg’s role in launching “Samarth by Hyundai”, an initiative aimed at improving awareness and accessibility for persons with disabilities.

Before joining HMIL, Garg worked at Maruti Suzuki India Limited and held roles including Executive Director of Marketing, Logistics, Parts and Accessories.

He is a mechanical engineering graduate from Delhi Technological University and holds an MBA from IIM Lucknow.