Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Feb 25, 2026

  • Feb 25, 2026 16:22 IST

    Yaap Digital IPO to open on February 25 on NSE Emerge

    The company plans to raise Rs 80.11 crore through public issue, with proceeds earmarked for acquisition, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Read more...



  • Feb 25, 2026 15:29 IST

    Digital News Publishers Association Conclave 2026 to examine digital news and AI policy landscape

    The event will focus on regulatory frameworks, newsroom transformation, content monetisation and the broader economics of digital publishing in an AI-driven environment. Read more...



  • Feb 25, 2026 15:07 IST

    Lucknow Super Giants unveil new logo featuring Garuda, Crown and Elephant

    The franchise says redesigned emblem reflects cultural symbols associated with Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh ahead of upcoming season. Read more...



  • Feb 25, 2026 14:59 IST

    Times Network launches channels on Free TV platform in France

    Indian broadcaster expands distribution to France, Monaco and Andorra, including international rollout of Pickleball Now. Read more...



  • Feb 25, 2026 14:55 IST

    Instagram brings Reels and photos to Google TV with new TV app

    The platform extends big-screen availability in the US, allowing users to view Reels, posts and photos on television as it broadens its video distribution strategy. Read more...



  • Feb 25, 2026 11:40 IST

    Govt blocks MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu for obscene content

    I&B Ministry directs ISPs to restrict access under IT Rules 2021; action taken under Section 69A of IT Act, 2000. Read more...



  • Feb 25, 2026 11:37 IST

    Emma Raducanu joins UNIQLO as global brand ambassador

    The British tennis player will represent LifeWear internationally and support youth engagement initiatives, beginning with Indian Wells in March. Read more...



  • Feb 25, 2026 11:34 IST

    Paramount submits higher bid for Warner Bros Discovery, intensifying contest with Netflix

    The revised offer tops earlier $108.4bn proposal as Warner Bros Discovery weighs rival bids ahead of March 20 shareholder vote. Read more...



  • Feb 25, 2026 11:31 IST

    Estee Lauder appoints WPP Media as global media AOR

    Beauty group to consolidate media planning and buying under a single network after global review. Read more...



  • Feb 25, 2026 11:27 IST

    WPP and Adobe expand global partnership to integrate agentic AI into marketing workflows

    Collaboration combines WPP Open with Adobe Firefly Foundry and customer experience tools to streamline content creation, media optimisation and end-to-end workflows. Read more...



  • Feb 25, 2026 11:24 IST

    DD Free Dish revenues continue to fall; down Rs 138 crore YoY in FY27

    The softer topline reflects both a slimmer inventory and a recalibrated auction framework. Read more...



  • Feb 25, 2026 11:19 IST

    Prasar Bharati invites applications for e-auction of DD Free Dish MPEG-4 slots

    The public broadcaster said the 8th annual (97th) online e-auction is proposed to begin from March 16, 2026, for the period from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027. Read more...



  • Feb 25, 2026 11:06 IST

    Voltas shifts to full appliance model as e-com hits 15%, digital crosses 40% of marketing spends

    Cover-Voltas

    With 18% AC market share, 30,000+ touchpoints, 40%+ digital spends and appliances scaling to 6-9% share, Voltas signals transition from RAC (Room Air Conditioners) giant to full home brand. Read more...



  • Feb 25, 2026 10:24 IST

    INNOCEAN India and Canvas Worldwide India win integrated communications mandate for UPES University

    The partnership will see INNOCEAN lead creative and strategy while Canvas Worldwide handles media planning and execution for 2026 initiatives. Read more...



  • Feb 25, 2026 10:18 IST

    Talented launches AI-native venture mktgstack to expand Grid model

    Founded by former Talented executives Namrata Chawla and Varun Khiatani, mktgstack backs growth beyond campaign-led advertising models. Read more...



  • Feb 25, 2026 10:09 IST

    AdCounty Media launches PUB-361 ad-tech platform

    Platform centralises real-time revenue reporting, impressions tracking, eCPM and fill-rate analytics; also supports ad trafficking with role-based access controls and audit mechanisms. Read more...



  • Feb 25, 2026 09:46 IST

    Actively evaluating opportunities: Saurabh Varma on Wondrlab’s Madison acquisition talks

    So far, Wondrlab has acquired seven companies. If Wondrlab acquisition of Madison becomes official, it will become the largest acquisition of an Indian agency by another Indian agency. Read more...



