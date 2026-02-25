New Delhi: INNOCEAN India and Canvas Worldwide India have secured the integrated brand communication mandate for UPES University.
Under the engagement, INNOCEAN India will oversee creative and strategic communication, while Canvas Worldwide India will manage integrated media strategy and execution across brand-building and campaign-led initiatives. The partnership is positioned as a long-term collaboration.
UPES operates within a competitive higher education environment, where institutions are required to address multiple stakeholder groups while maintaining consistency across channels. As part of the mandate, both agencies will work with the university to align creative and media planning more closely.
The account contributes to INNOCEAN India’s non-automotive growth business, which operates with a dedicated team and services brands including Hamdard, Sony, KEI Cables and IFFCO Tokio. The agency has been expanding its portfolio beyond its automotive origins, working alongside Canvas Worldwide India on media integration.
The agencies will operate through a unified model covering strategy, creative development and media execution. The initial phase is expected to focus on developing an integrated campaign framework for 2026.
Commenting on the appointment, Bharat Kharbanda, Chief Business Officer, GUS Global Services, said, “As our communication requirements continue to evolve, it was important for us to work with a partner that could bring structure and integration to the process. INNOCEAN India demonstrated a clear understanding of our objectives and how to approach them cohesively, which informed our decision.”
Robinh Sharma, Marketing Director, UPES University, said, “As we look ahead to 2026, our focus is on clearly articulating what differentiates UPES as a university, from our academic offerings to our strong industry integration and leadership positioning. INNOCEAN India’s integrated approach will support us in sharpening and amplifying this narrative.”
Jae Ho Yoo, Managing Director & CEO, INNOCEAN India, said, “This mandate aligns with our strategy to expand and strengthen our growth business beyond automotive. With UPES, we will leverage our proven strengths as a unified Marketing OS to deliver sharp target and market insights while providing fully integrated solutions that translate strategy into measurable impact. We are committed to deploying our full capabilities to ensure that every communication initiative is insight-driven, cohesive, and strategically grounded in the institution’s long-term vision.”
Santosh Kumar, Chief Operating Officer, INNOCEAN India, added, “This partnership is about moving beyond siloed campaign delivery to a truly integrated model. Together with Canvas Worldwide India, we will focus on building a unified planning and execution structure for UPES that ensures sharper media alignment, stronger creative impact, and sustained momentum as we roll out the 2026 roadmap.”