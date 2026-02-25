DD Free Dish revenues continue to fall; down Rs 138 crore YoY in FY27

New Delhi: Prasar Bharati has published the final results of the 8th annual (94th) e-auction of MPEG-2 slots on DD Free Dish, listing 55 successful channels for the period from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027.

Total collections stood at Rs 642 crore for the period. This is lower than last year’s Rs 780 crore haul, with 55 slots sold compared with 61 in FY25–26.

The final list features a mix of general entertainment, movies, news, devotional and regional channels. The successful channels include Sony Pal, Star Utsav, Colors Rishtey, Dangal, Dangal 2, The Q, Nazara, Shemaroo TV, Shemaroo Umang, Manoranjan TV, Manoranjan Grand and Manoranjan Movies, among others.

On the news side, the winners include Aaj Tak, ABP News, NDTV India, Zee News, Republic TV Bharat, India TV, News 18 India, News Nation, Times Now Navbharat, TV9 Bharatvarsh, News 24 Think First and Good News Today.

Movie and music channels on the final list include B4U Movies, B4U Music, Action Cinema, Bhojpuri Cinema, B4U Bhojpuri, Zee Biskope, Goldmines, Goldmines Bollywood and Goldmines Movies.

The winners list also includes devotional and international channels such as Aastha, Sanskar, Sadhna Gold and RT, along with PTC Punjabi and PTC News.

BestMediaInfo had led coverage of the DD Free Dish annual e-auction cycle, tracking bucket-wise trends and the impact of the revised framework on collections.

