AdCounty Media launches PUB-361 ad-tech platform

New Delhi: AdCounty Media has launched a proprietary advertising technology platform, PUB-361, positioned as a unified publisher reporting and ad operations solution integrated with Google Ad Manager 360.

Launched on February 24, 2026, PUB-361 integrates with Google Ad Manager 360 through API-based connectivity and is built for publishers and operations teams.

The company said the platform centralises real-time revenue reporting, impressions tracking, eCPM and fill rate analytics.

It also enables ad trafficking, including creation of orders, line items and creatives, supported by role-based access controls and audit mechanisms.

AdCounty said the platform is designed to reduce manual workflows, improve operational efficiency and strengthen monetisation oversight for publishers.

The company said PUB-361 strengthens its ad-tech product portfolio and is expected to enhance service capabilities and client engagement. It added that the financial impact will depend on market adoption and commercial traction and is not ascertainable at this stage.

The company said it caters to both domestic and international markets, and has been initially launched in India, South East Asia and the UAE.