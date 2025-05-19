Goafest 2025 channels Cannes Lions in Goa: Adds wellness, sports, youth mentorship

New Delhi: The Advertising Agencies Association of India and The Advertising Club aim to offer a Cannes Lions-like experience at Goafest 2025.

Held from May 21 to May 23, 2025, at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon, Goa, this year, the organisers have set out to transform India’s premier advertising festival into a vibrant, multi-dimensional experience inspired by the free-flowing, immersive spirit of Cannes Lions.

The festival will shed the format of past editions and instead sprawl across the lush beachfront of Taj Cidade de Goa – Heritage, embracing a village-style layout that encourages movement, exploration, and participation across multiple tracks.

Mohit Joshi

“This year, it’s all about meaningful experiences,” said Mohit Joshi, Co-chair of the Goafest 2025 Organising Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Havas Media Network India. “We’ve actually focused more on the experience, and as a result, you’ll see that we’ve changed our venue—or rather, reimagined the experience at the venue itself. We’ve moved to Taj Cidade de Goa and are trying to create a village—an entire village—where multiple things are happening in parallel, just like they do at Cannes.”

Goafest 2025 will include a new segment titled Advertising Plays, a sports and wellness initiative intended to offer delegates informal opportunities for interaction beyond panel discussions and awards.

The initiative has been conceptualised as part of the festival’s broader Goafest Village format and is being managed by Havas Play.

The programming philosophy is clear: balance culture, creativity, commerce, and care. Alongside sessions on AI, creativity, technology, and marketing transformation, the programme will feature inter-agency competitions in table tennis and pickleball, along with casual games such as chess, carrom, darts, net cricket, and arm wrestling. Activities will be gender-neutral and open to participants of varying skill levels. Morning wellness sessions, including yoga and beach walkathons, will also be part of the offering.

“We want everyone, especially the younger crowd, to find something relevant for themselves. Whether it’s Gen Zs looking for skill-building or seasoned professionals looking to recharge, Goafest has something for all,” Joshi added.

The war clouds that briefly loomed over the subcontinent just a week ago had raised concerns about whether the event would go ahead. “We were briefly worried,” Joshi admitted, “but now everything is in place and we’re ready to welcome the industry with something truly refreshing.”

Jaideep Gandhi

The learning agenda is no less ambitious. With over 35 sessions, 20+ masterclasses, and more than 60 speakers, the festival’s scale is bigger than ever before. According to Jaideep Gandhi, Chairman of the Goafest 2025 Organising Committee and Founder of Another Idea, the event will focus on knowledge-sharing, not just panel talks. “Goafest is not just about discussion; it’s about learning and growth. It’s a 360-degree experience covering creativity, tech, wellness, media, pricing, storytelling, and more,” he said.

Some of the top names set to speak include Rishad Tobaccowala, global strategist and author, Youri Guerassimov, CEO of Marcel; Brand leaders from Spotify, Nivea, HUL, MakeMyTrip, Tata Motors and many others.

The guest list goes beyond boardrooms and brainstorming sessions. Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, and wellness expert Luke Coutinho will add star power, while director Vivek Anchalia, who’s launching India’s first AI-generated film, will be a speaker.

The organisers are also introducing a new IP—Goafresh—designed to connect students with the industry through mentorship, exposure, and upskilling. Delegates from MICA, Symbiosis, Miami Ad School, and Loyola College will attend sessions specifically curated to introduce them to advertising’s evolving landscape. “As an industry body, our responsibility is to nurture new talent,” Gandhi noted. “This isn’t about hiring—this is about inspiring.”

In another highlight, Goafest will host four D&AD skill development workshops, continuing its emphasis on future-readiness and talent cultivation.

Importantly, key industry associations like ASCI, IAA, IOAA, AFAA, MRSI, and WARC will converge at the festival, with WARC launching a new India-centric report at the event.

Amazon MX Player has joined as the Title Sponsor of Goafest 2025, while the Abby Awards, held during the festival each year, are powered by Media Kart. Other key partners include LinkedIn, SET India, Truecaller, Sakal Media, JioStar, Network18, ShareChat, Times Network, Dainik Jagran, Rajasthan Patrika, and several others.

Sponsorship support remains strong despite global caution. “We don’t have to convince anyone,” Gandhi said. “There’s no ‘you’ or ‘me’ at Goafest—it’s us. Everyone from TV, print and digital to brands themselves sees Goafest as a shared platform.”

With delegate numbers expected to cross 2,000—surpassing last year’s turnout—the organisers believe the industry is embracing the festival’s new avatar with open arms. Digital-first agencies and creators will also show up in full force, Joshi confirmed.

So, how do the organisers sum up Goafest 2025?

“One word: experiences,” Joshi said. Gandhi added, “It’s a new scale. A new variety. That’s what Goafest stands for this year.”