TV ad volumes drop 10% in H1 2025; FMCG continues to dominate spend

New Delhi: Television advertising volumes declined by 10% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year, according to the TAM AdEx Half Yearly Report (Jan–Jun 2025). The correction suggests a period of strategic recalibration in advertiser spending across sectors.

Despite the overall drop, the food and beverage sector retained its top position, accounting for 22% of total ad volumes, followed by personal care/personal hygiene (16%) and services (14%). Together, the top 10 sectors contributed nearly 90% of total ad volumes during the six-month period.

Among product categories, toilet soaps led the chart, followed by toilet/floor cleaners, washing powders/liquids, and e-commerce in media, entertainment, and social media. ‘Aerated soft drinks’ and ‘ecom–online shopping’ emerged as new entrants among the top ten categories, reflecting shifts in consumer demand and seasonal strategies.

The report also identifies ‘toilet/floor cleaners’ as the fastest growing category, registering a 16% rise in ad volumes. Other high-growth categories include ecom–online shopping (48%), vocational training institutes, non-aerated soft drinks, and retail jewellers.

In terms of advertisers, FMCG companies maintained dominance. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) continued to lead, followed by Reckitt Benckiser, Godrej Group, Coca-Cola India, and Procter & Gamble. The top 10 advertisers collectively accounted for 47% of total television ad volumes in H1 2025.

Among individual brands, Harpic Power Plus 10x Advanced was the most advertised on TV, followed by Dettol Toilet Soaps, Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, and Lizol Shakti. Six out of the top 10 brands were from Reckitt Benckiser, while two were from HUL.

Genre-wise, general entertainment channels (GEC) continued to lead, contributing 31% of TV ad volumes, followed by news channels (28%), movies (22%), music (11%), and kids’ programming (4%). These top five genres accounted for more than 95% of the total TV ad share in both 2024 and 2025.

The findings are based on ad secondages monitored by TAM AdEx across over 600 television channels in India. The report excludes promotional and social ads, focusing solely on commercial advertising.