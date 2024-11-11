Nearly 1 in 2 rural consumers exposed to both online and offline media: Report

WPP’s media investment group, GroupM, and Kantar, the marketing data and analytics company, have released the fifth edition of their Rural Barometer Report.

The report offers insights that capture the current sentiments, consumption patterns, and economic behaviour of rural India. It also explores important aspects like the increasing adoption of digital technologies and their effects on various sectors, providing a comprehensive understanding of the rural landscape of India

The 2024 Rural Barometer report highlights a 60% rise in the average FMCG basket size among rural consumers, from 5.8 in 2022 to 9.3 in 2024, driven by a growing preference for convenience products. This reflects the evolving lifestyle and rising purchasing power in rural areas. Regional variations exist, with states like Jammu & Kashmir (39%), Maharashtra (41%), and Odisha (26%) showing moderate growth in the FMCG basket despite lower financial worries. This positive trend in the expansion of the FMCG category basket is accompanied by growing rural incomes and a diversity of income sources, including salaried income

The report highlights a significant divide between rural individuals with only agricultural income, who make up 19% of the population, vs those with diverse income sources, comprising the balance 81%. Those relying solely on agricultural income face higher financial concerns, affecting 82% of these, while those who have diverse income sources demonstrate less stress and enjoy larger basket sizes.

In terms of media consumption, rural India is increasingly adopting a hybrid model that combines traditional and digital media, with 47% of the population engaging in this trend. This shift is more pronounced in regions with better digital infrastructure. However, states like Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh remain less digitally connected, necessitating targeted media strategies.

As rural India continues to evolve, digital platforms are playing an increasingly vital role in reaching and engaging consumers. From payments and e-commerce to gaming and lifestyle content, the digital landscape is expanding rapidly. While traditional media remains influential, a hybrid approach that leverages both online and offline channels is key to effectively connecting with rural audiences.

By understanding the evolving needs and preferences of rural consumers, brands can capitalize on the immense growth potential of this market.

Rural consumers are increasingly drawn to lifestyle-focused content such as fashion, health, and travel, reflecting a growing interest in topics that enhance their daily lives and align with their aspirations.

Additionally, the report underscores a significant shift in rural India towards digital payments, which now reaches 42% of active internet users and e-commerce, representing 23% of active internet users This shift reflects growing financial and digital inclusion in Rural India

Highlights:

Ajay Mehta, Managing Director, GroupM OOH Solutions in India, added, “The rural landscape is no longer just a geographical space; it's a digital frontier ripe with opportunities. As rural consumers embrace online platforms, brands must adapt their strategies to meet them where they are. By investing in digital initiatives that resonate with rural India’s aspirations, brands can contribute to the nation’s development and tap into a burgeoning market that promises substantial growth.”

“2024 Rural Barometer report shows that rural consumers are experiencing rising purchasing power and evolving lifestyles, as seen in increased basket sizes and a preference for convenience products, despite ongoing financial concerns. Regional differences in financial resilience are linked to diverse employment opportunities. We are also seeing rural media consumption shifting toward a hybrid of traditional and digital formats, though digital access remains uneven across states.” said Puneet Avasthi, Director- Specialist Businesses, Insights Division, Kantar.

This is a semi-annual report jointly released by Kantar and GroupM OOH Solutions.

The findings are based on a sample of 4376 rural adults (18+ year olds) surveyed across 20 Indian states with representation across gender, NCCS and age groups.

All socio-cultural regions (SCRs) are covered within each state to meaningfully reflect the variability that exists.

The migrants who have returned to their villages were also covered in the study.